BTS’ Suga Unveils NBA Collaboration with Mitchell & Ness For New Capsule Collection

In an announcement that is certain to thrill K-pop and NBA fans alike, BTS member Suga is furthering his partnership with the NBA with an exciting new collaboration: a brand new #SUGAxNBA capsule collection with Mitchell & Ness.

As the South Korean rapper has long been revered as a fashion icon owing to his eclectic style, his latest collaboration with the NBA and Mitchell & Ness is quite fitting. After all, it was only April when Suga was tapped in as an NBA ambassador, marking yet another milestone in the global star’s career. Since then, he has been actively involved in various NBA campaigns and has even been spotted on the courts of numerous NBA matches.

So, in case you’re interested in getting your hands on this capsule collection, here’s everything you need to know about Suga’s cool ‘court-style’ collaboration with the NBA.

Introducing the #SUGAxNBA capsule collection by Mitchell & Ness

Under his NBA ambassadorship, Suga, also known as August D, has officially revealed his upcoming collaboration with Mitchell & Ness.

Fans got a sneak peek of what’s to come as the K-pop star showcased the collection on the NBA’s Instagram account. The latest BTS’ Suga x NBA collection features an array of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts and hats. Interestingly, it also pays homage to six NBA teams from the cities where Suga recently performed during his solo tour.

These teams include the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

Retaining the signature Mitchell & Ness aesthetic

Mitchell & Ness has long been a trusted partner for authentic NBA fan gear, designing jerseys and jackets for their various campaigns. The BTS star worked closely with the Mitchell & Ness design team to create this collection. The graphics reimagine the team emblems, with a touch of Suga’s Agust D moniker infused into several styles. Furthermore, the clothing draws inspiration from his album D-Day, resulting in a collection that blends his artistic vision with the sporty spirit of the NBA.

Speaking about this exciting collaboration, Suga released the following statement:

“I’m thrilled to embark on the next phase of my partnership with the NBA by introducing my very own capsule collection. As a long-time NBA fan, this collection holds a special place in my heart. I can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

When is the collection dropping?

As of now, the release date for the Suga x Mitchell & Ness x NBA capsule collection has not been disclosed. However, interested fans can sign up in advance to receive notifications about its availability.

Suga’s rise as a fashion icon

In addition to his role as an NBA ambassador, Suga was roped in by Valentino in January as a brand ambassador. Earlier in 2021, Suga marked his entry into the high-fashion world with Louis Vuitton

