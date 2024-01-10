Take A Peek Into Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz’s Custom Louis Vuitton Malle Vestiaire Wardrobe Trunk

Louis Vuitton has collaborated with its house ambassador, tennis player Carlos Alcaraz to craft a personalised Malle Vestiaire wardrobe trunk. This luxurious wooden trunk provides ample room for the trophies and memorabilia from the tennis champion’s victories at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon.

Speaking about this exciting collaboration, the sportsperson explains, “Working on this Malle Vestiaire with Louis Vuitton’s artisans has been a great experience and a privilege. The finished trunk is filled with amazing memories for me, particularly those of winning my two Grand Slams and some of my favourite Louis Vuitton products that I enjoy using, like my Speedy bag and my custom LV x Nike AF1s. I am really proud of what we’ve been able to create together with this collaboration.”

In case you are excited to know all about Carlos Alcaraz‘s customised Malle Vestiaire wardrobe trunk, here are the specifications, photos and some interesting insights about the newly introduced accessory.

All about Louis Vuitton x Carlos Alcaraz’s Malle Vestiaire trunk

Sticking to its heritage in luggage design, Louis Vuitton’s Malle Vestiarire for Alcaraz is fashioned using wood and the signature monogram canvas. It showcases the brand’s timeless brass clasps, closures and rivets dating back to the 1860s.

What sets this trunk apart are the four hand-painted logos on its exterior, giving it a distinct touch from the traditional LV trunk design. Inside, the trunk features a quilted microfiber lining and drawers equipped with leather handles, perfectly accommodating Alcaraz’s racket, striking trophies, apparel and even a personalised Speedy bag. Adding the final touch is a hand-painted emblem inspired by the Spanish player’s remarkable career.

Coming to the champion’s luggage, you can see a prominent display of the athlete’s keepsakes. Among them are the Nike shirt and shoes worn by him during his victorious moment as the Wimbledon champion in 2023. Additionally, one of his Babolat racquets is also displayed in an iconic manner.

Alcaraz’s trunk isn’t just for storing gear — it is a treasure trove of Louis Vuitton accessories. Alongside his essentials, it consists of house-designed tennis balls, the futuristic Horizon Light Up earphones and a portable LV Nanogram speaker on its shelves. Complementing these are a Dopp Kit toiletry bag, a compact Nice Mini vanity case and LV city guides for New York (the US Open venue) and London (Wimbledon’s home), adding a touch of travel-ready flair to the collection.

This isn’t the first time that Alcaraz has been a part of Louis Vuitton’s campaigns — he debuted as one of the brand’s fresh faces back in August 2023. The campaign featured him sporting elegant eveningwear from Pharrell Williams‘ debut collection, striking various tennis poses.

You can check out the complete collaboration here.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton)