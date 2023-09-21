How To Livestream Sabato De Sarno’s Debut Show For Gucci At Milan Fashion Week 2024

With London Fashion Week done and dusted, it is time for the Milan Fashion Week to show its unique offerings to the fashion world. Being held from September 20 to September 25, the fashion week schedule is packed with 176 showcases including physical and digital shows, presentations and other previews.

While excitement is quite high for the 2024 Spring/Summer Milan Fashion Week in general, what makes this year’s edition even more special is Sabato De Sarno’s first show as the Creative Director of Gucci. For the uninitiated, Gucci is set to present its upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collection on September 22, marking it as one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar this year.

In the streets, Ancora. Shanghai / Napoli / New York / Seoul / London / Tokyo / Firenze / Bangkok #GucciAncora pic.twitter.com/Ovy3K74u9i — gucci (@gucci) September 20, 2023

In case you’re interested in witnessing De Sarno’s debut collection for Gucci and want to know how/where you could live-stream the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week, here is a guide on how to go about it.

What to expect from Sabato De Sarno’s Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 showcase?

Before De Sarno’s takeover, Alessandro Michele held the position of Gucci’s Artistic Director from January 2015 to November 2022. Michele’s Gucci is remembered as one of the most creative eras in fashion, especially for maximalist designs, genderfluid silhouettes and the ‘Geek Chic’ aesthetic. After Michele’s departure from the Italian fashion house, De Sarno was appointed as the Creative Director in January 2023. He is now responsible for defining the label’s creative vision for womenswear, menswear and accessories.

On September 22, the world will finally get a glimpse of Gucci’s new artistic direction and the expectations are exceptionally high. Prior to De Sarno, creative directors Tom Ford, Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele achieved remarkable results that were considered unbeatable. So, it’s safe to say that there is a huge responsibility on De Sarno’s shoulders to keep up with the reputation and excellence that the Italian fashion house has become synonymous with.

For Gucci SS 24, De Sarno will present his first collection in the area around the Accademia di Brera, a renowned fine arts university. He has even envisioned people gathering on nearby balconies to watch the models as they make their way down the streets. In an interview with Vogue Business, the designer revealed, “I want people to fall in love with Gucci again. That’s why I use the word ‘Ancora’ for my show.” The show’s official music director is Mark Ronson, best known for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Ancora around the world. Chengdu / Paris / London / Bangkok / Roma / New York #GucciAncora pic.twitter.com/9f0Uivpp9h — gucci (@gucci) September 19, 2023

Gucci’s social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook have been posting teasers for the forthcoming show with the captions “Ancora Milano”, “Ancora around the world” and “In the streets, Ancora”. Banners for the same have also been spotted on buildings in Milan and billboards across the world in cities like Chengdu, Paris, Bangkok, London, Rome, Shanghai, Tokyo, Napoli and New York.

Where can you watch Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 show?

The Gucci Ancora fashion show will begin at 6:30 PM CET on September 22. This translates to 11:30 PM, September 22 in Thailand.

The fashion show will be live-streamed on Gucci’s website, YouTube channel and Instagram stories. Additionally, fashion enthusiasts can watch the show on the Milan Fashion Week website and their other social media platforms.

You can watch the live stream of the Gucci SS24 show below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Gucci and Instagram/Sabato De Sarno)