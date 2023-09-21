How To Livestream The Versace Spring/Summer Show At Milan Fashion Week 2024

Milan Fashion Week 2024 has arrived in all its sartorial splendour, a glamorous spectacle that seems to have surpassed even the illustrious New York and London Fashion Weeks that wrapped up earlier this month. As we find ourselves halfway through this fashion extravaganza, with brands like Fendi, Diesel and Roberto Cavalli already leaving their indelible marks with their spring/summer 2024 collections, the stakes have soared to an unprecedented high.

What awaits us next on the fashion calendar are the powerhouses of haute couture, including the debut show of Sabato De Sarno for Gucci, the timelessness of Giorgio Armani and Prada, and of course, the avant-garde allure of the ultimate Italian luxury fashion house – Versace.

Amidst an impressive lineup of 67 physical shows and five digital presentations, Versace remains the hottest runway show at the Milan Fashion Week SS 2024. So mark your calendars for September 22, 19:30 pm GMT+2, or 12:30 am on September 23 in Bangkok, as this Italian fashion house is poised to bedazzle its audience with an electrifying showcase.

If you are as excited as we are to witness the OG maximalist brand seize the runway with its latest collection, we’ve got you covered. Here is a guide on what to expect and how to livestream the Versace Spring/Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week.

What to expect from Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 showcase?

While details about Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection remain shrouded in secrecy, one thing is certain: it will be a captivating fusion of womenswear and menswear, much like their previous collections.

In the previous SS 2023 showcase, Donatella Versace, the Artistic Director of the fashion house, departed from their signature ‘goth’ aesthetic, at least for Menswear, opting instead for a palette of vibrant hues such as electric fuchsia, neon yellow, princely purple, bright coral, aqua blue and radiant pinks. Expect this year’s SS edition to continue this sensuous trend, with cutout vests likely to dominate the runway. In terms of garments, anticipate a range that includes printed shirts, relaxed suits, lightweight overcoats and wide-legged trousers.

The Versace brand has always been synonymous with having a solid rapport with artists, with various celebrities in attendance at its shows. So, we can expect this week’s showcase to also be a star-studded affair. Recently, stars like Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Lil Nas X and Maluma (also the face of Versace Men) have graced the front row of Versace shows, draped in the brand’s signature dark and gothic fashion.

Embracing a more planet-friendly approach, the collection may also incorporate sustainable practices, with vegan leather potentially replacing exotic skins and a focus on eco-sustainable latex.

Where can you watch Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 show?

The Versace SS24 show commences at 19:30 pm GMT+2 on Friday, September 22. For those in Thailand, this translates to 12:30 am on September 23.

You can catch the show live on the Milan Fashion Week website. You can also check out Versace’s official website or Instagram stories.

(Header and feature image credits: Courtesy: Instagram/Donatella Versace)