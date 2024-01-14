London Fashion Week 2024 Schedule: All The Dates, Shows And Presentations To Bookmark

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 is set to grace the British fashion capital from 16 to 20 February, marking its 40th anniversary.

The upcoming Fall/Winter season will offer an exciting blend of digital and physical presentations, with a line-up of runway shows featuring emerging talents and prominent designers.

Taking place from Friday 16th to Tuesday 20th February, London Fashion Week February 2024 will celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/x2wgywO48F — London Fashion Week (@LondonFashionWk) January 3, 2024

If you are curious to know when and where the designers are presenting their collections, here is the full schedule of what you can expect from the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season.

What to expect from the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Edward Crutchley is scheduled to kick off the week in full force, unveiling his mesmerising creations, followed by showcases from Sinéad O’Dwyer and Chet Lo. Whereas, Dunhill is set to make a remarkable return by presenting its first live runway since 2020, led by creative director Simon Holloway.

Throughout the week, we will see presentations from both menswear and womenswear designers, featuring standout moments from the British luxury label Burberry, along with 16Arlington, Ahluwalia, David Koma, Dilara Findikoglu, Dunhill, Emilia Wickstead, ERDEM, Eudon Choi, Fashion East, JW Anderson, KNWLS, Marques’Almeida, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, Roksanda and Simone Rocha.

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024’s schedule and dates

Note: The schedule is in local London time

15 February 2024

Evening event: KGL preview

16 February 2024

9 am: Paul Costelloe

9:30 am: Leo Carlton – Static Installation

10 am: Masha Popova

10:30 am: Noon by Noor

11 am: Bora Aksu

12 pm: Edward Crutchley

1 pm: Sinéad O’Dwyer

1:30 pm: Completedworks

2 pm: Mark Fast

3 pm: Huishan Zhang

3:30 pm: Dreaming Eli

4 pm: Chet Lo

5 pm: Dunhill

5:30 pm: London College of Fashion, UAL

6 pm: Fashion East

6:30 pm: On/Of

7 pm: Natasha Zinko

8 pm: Tolu Coker

9 pm: Central Saint Martins MA Fashion

Digital

10:00 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: Rhyzem

10:10 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: LAURA PITHARAS

10:20 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: Savvas Alexander

10:30 am: Vinti Andrews

10:45 am: SUNG JU

11:00 am: NU

17 February 2024

10 am: SRVC

11 am: 16Arlington

12 pm: Roksanda

12:30 pm: Malone Souliers

1 pm: Robyn Lynch

2 pm: Molly Goddard

3 pm: ERDEM

3: 30 pm: Ancuta Sarca

4 pm: Ahluwalia

5 pm: David Koma

6 pm: Simone Rocha

7 pm: Richard Quinn

8 pm: LABRUM London

9 pm: Harri

Evening Events: Adrianne Weber Vol 4, EASTWOOD DANSO AW24, Justin Cassin Autumn/Winter 2024, MOLINI LONDON SS24 and Patrick McDowell x Guildhall School of Music and Drama

18 February 2024

10 am: Emilia Wickstead

10:30 am: Kazna Asker

11 am: JW Anderson

12 pm: Eudon Choi

1 pm: TOVE

2 pm: Paolo Carzana

3 pm: Holzweiler

4 pm: Conner Ives

5 pm: Sinead Gorey

6 pm: Aaron Esh

7 pm: Saul Nash

8 pm: Dilara Findikoglu

9 pm: KWK by Kay Kwok

Evening Events: Charlie Constantinou Season 3 show

19 February 2024

9:30 am: Edeline Lee

10 am: Yuhan Wang

11 am: Marques Almeida

12 pm: KNWLS

1 pm: Di Petsa

2 pm: Susan Fang

2:30 pm: Ray Chu

3 pm: FROLOV

4 pm: Derrick

6 pm: Burberry

6:30 pm: Helen Kirkum

Digital

10:00 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: KYLE HO

10:10 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: Nyland Studio

10:20 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: chunchén

20 February 2024

Digital

10:00 am DiscoveryLAB presents: Amber W. Smith

10:10 am DiscoveryLAB presents: DENIS HOWLHITA

10:20 am DiscoveryLAB presents: ALA TIANAN

10:45 am MITHRIDATE

11:00 am APUJAN

11:15 am 8ON8

11:30 am The Winter House

11:45 am FEBEN

Events: International Designer Exchange, Leblon London

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/London Fashion Week)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the dates for London Fashion Week 2024?

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season will commence on 16 February and continue till 20 February.

– What is the venue for London Fashion Week 2024?

The main venue is Somerset House, 180 The Strand, London, with various shows held at different locations across the British Capital. The shows are available to attend by invitation only.