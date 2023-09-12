London Fashion Week SS 2024 Schedule: All The Dates, Shows And Presentations To Bookmark

With the New York Fashion Week coming to an end, it’s time to head over to the next city on the fashion circuit – London. After all, the London Fashion Week SS 2024 is right around the corner, kicking off on September 15 and continuing till September 19. Featuring an impressive roster of 132 brands, 108 physical events and 37 digital presentations, the London Fashion Week SS 2024 schedule is teasing an event that is poised to be a remarkable showcase.

While Paris and Milan may gather the world’s most prominent names under a single roof, London Fashion Week has consistently nurtured outstanding designers and played a pivotal role in advancing their careers. Cue Jonathan Anderson and Christopher Kane. Anderson went on to showcase his label JW Anderson at London Fashion Week in 2010 and by 2013, the designer had become the creative director of the Spanish brand Loewe. Similarly, Kane founded his namesake label with his sister and won multiple awards at the British Fashion Awards after debuting at the London Fashion Week.

As such, it’s not wrong to assume that the London Fashion Week SS 2024 will offer fresh perspectives on existing styles, latest trends and new talents. On that note, here is the full schedule (and what you can expect) of the upcoming fashion week.

What to expect at the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

The vibrant city of London hosts an ample number of designers including popular names like Burberry, JW Anderson, Erdem, Roksanda and Simone Rocha. It is also looked at as the birthplace of emerging and exciting new talent.

Held over the course of five days, London Fashion Week SS 2024 will be the platform for several new collection launches. The event will kick off with British brand Stefan Cooke, followed by Edward Crutchley and Natasha Zinko. Notably, Indian menswear designer Harri will also showcase his inaugural runway show at the prestigious fashion week.

The second day of the London Fashion Week commences with JW Anderson, helmed by Jonathan Anderson, while the grand finale features Burberry under the creative direction of Daniel Lee. Additionally, Matty Bovan is making a comeback, expanding his upcycled world with self-expressive artistic transformations.

The Norwegian brand Holzweiler is making its departure from the Copenhagen Fashion Week to debut at the British capital with its first-ever runway show in the UK.

The complete schedule of the London Fashion Week 2024

Here’s the full low-down of all the shows taking place at the London Fashion Week this year.

Note: All timings are for the UK.

September 15

10 pm: Stefan Cooke

2 pm: Di Petsa

3 pm: Huishan Zhang

5 pm: Fashion East

7 pm: Ahluwalia

8:30 pm: Mowalola (Off schedule)

9 pm: Chopova Lowena

September 16

11 am: JW Anderson

12 pm: Roksanda

1 pm: Feben

2 pm: Molly Goddard

3 pm: 16Arlington

4 pm: Sinead O’Dwyer

5 pm: David Koma

6 pm: Labrum

6 pm: Ashley Williams (Off schedule)

7 pm: Richard Quinn

8 pm: Mains

8 pm: Matty Bovan

9:30 pm: Unhidden Spectacular (Presentation)

September 17

10 am: Masha Popova

12 pm: Susan Fang

1 pm: Tove

2 pm: Holzweiler

4 pm: Simone Rocha

5 pm: Yuhan Wang

6 pm: Erdem

7 pm: KNWLS

September 18

11 am: Emilia Wickstead

12 pm: Supriya Lele

1 pm: Chet Lo

2 pm: Ashish

4 pm: Burberry

6 pm: Aaron Esh

7pm: Dilara Findikoglu

September 19

10:30 am: Connor Ives

