Miu Miu Tops Lyst’s Hottest Brands Ranking For Q3 2023, Loewe And Bottega Veneta In Hot Pursuit

The global fashion scene in 2023 is rapidly evolving with brands pushing the envelope like never before and creative directors coming and going faster than a runway model’s costume change. It’s in these dynamic times for the industry that Miuccia Prada’s eponymous label Miu Miu has been anointed as the numero uno brand in the Lyst Hottest Brands Index for the third quarter of 2023.

Interestingly, Miu Miu was previously crowned Brand of the Year in 2022 and by all accounts, has continued its winning streak, with a staggering 16% rise in online searches in Q3. While Jonathan Anderson’s LOEWE took the title of the World’s Hottest Brand last season, Miu Miu has staged a stellar comeback. And what’s the most coveted item in the Miu Miu arsenal, you ask? It’s their logo cashmere cardigan, a product so hot it saw searches surge by a whopping 44%.

Miu Miu’s flirty and playful approach to women’s fashion has captured the hearts of trendsetters around the globe. The brand has not only embraced collaborations but has also conquered the Gen-Z market by strutting its stuff with bags and footwear partnerships, including notable names like Church’s and New Balance.

Miu Miu also recently took centre stage at Paris Fashion Week, offering up a preppy Spring/Summer 2024 collection that transported us back to school. Of course, the brand isn’t the only fashion phenom on the block! So, let’s tip our stylish hats to the other brands that have made it onto…

Lyst’s Hottest Brands for 2023 list

As per the London-based shopping haven, LOEWE, last season’s chart-topper, gracefully stands at second position in the 2023 Q3 list, while Miuccia Prada and Raf Simon’s Italian house grabbed the third spot. LOEWE’s ascent has been remarkable, especially after securing K-pop sensation Taeyoung as its global brand ambassador. Also, in September, Loewe announced Chinese actress Yang Mi as its newest global ambassador.

Q3 also witnessed Ferragamo enter the race, taking the 20th spot. This isn’t all that surprising as Maximilian Davis, the British designer, has been polishing Ferragamo’s design elements since taking the reins in 2022, raising the luxury house to new heights with each passing season.

Jacquemus also made a meteoric rise on the Hottest Brands list, jumping six spots to claim the ninth place. Searches for the label soared 17% this quarter, with none other than Gigi Hadid gracing the face of its fall 2023 Le Chouchou collection.

Versace, though iconic, found itself at the fifth spot. Versace’s excitement levels dipped a bit after its much-hyped Dua Lipa collaboration earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Bottega Veneta, Saint Lauren and Moncler played their cards right, ascending to sixth, seventh and eighth positions, thanks to well-executed celebrity campaigns and lucrative partnerships.

Burberry caps off the top 10, moving up four spots since Q2 2023.

Brands that weren’t ‘hot enough’ in Q3 2023

Louis Vuitton has been a bit of a letdown this year. Despite the global praise that followed Pharrell Williams’ appointment as Creative Director in June, the brand has only managed to climb two spots after his spectacular Q2 debut. The luxury fashion house now finds itself at the sixteenth position, below Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Dior and Gucci.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, coolly nestles at 17th place, while Fendi, JW Anderson and Ferragamo round-up the top 20.

The hottest products of the season

Before we wrap things up, let’s talk about some of the hottest products of the season!

Maison Margiela’s Tabi Mary Jane shoes, with their intriguing cloven toes, snatched the top spot as the hottest product of the quarter. Tabis are all the rage this fall, with searches skyrocketing by a mind-blowing 342% in September, all thanks to a series of viral TikTok reels called ‘The Tabi Swiper’.

Cos, which made a triumphant return to New York Fashion Week in September, also made the list with its quilted bag ranking as the third most coveted product. And if you’re into some stylish footwear, the Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 mule witnessed a remarkable 70% surge in searches, aligning perfectly with a general increase in searches for European football-style boots or cleats during the third quarter.

