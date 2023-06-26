Nike x Sacai: Paris Fashion Week Gives Us The Most In-Depth Look Of The Footscape Sneakers

It’s time for a second Nike x Sacai collaboration! The Japanese fashion brand revealed its new collaboration with Nike at the Paris Fashion Week and the sneaker community is quite excited. Previously, Nike and Sacai had come together for an innovative sneaker dubbed the VaporWaffle. The Nike x Sacai VaporWaffle brought together the groundbreaking Vaporfly and the timeless Pegasus from 1983, emphasising attention to detail and blending elements from both the past and the future of running footwear.

【2023 F/W】

sacai x NIKE AIR FOOTSCAPE (サカイ ナイキ エア フットスケープ) 「2023 Paris Fashion Week」にて発表https://t.co/hWprpKPU8n pic.twitter.com/OOfj21O5W6 — Fullress (@fullress) January 24, 2023

For its second collaboration with Sacai, Nike is all set to bring its signature ‘rebuilt’ aesthetic, which has been a part of the brand’s iconic footwear. However, the upcoming project will see a limited selection of colourways for the Air Footscape shoes with Sacai’s distinctive spin on the design.

More about Sacai x Nike’s new sneaker collaboration

At the Paris Fashion Week 2024, models walked down the runway in three versions of the upcoming sneakers. Led by Chitose Abe, Sacai is popular for its fusion of classic silhouettes and unexpected elements, and the same was seen in this Nike Air Footscape capsule collection.

The mid-top Air Footscape sneaker features a distinctive lacing system which comes with two sets of laces – one in black and the other in black and white. The breathable mesh upper is predominantly black, while the toe cap is made of black suede, adorned with a small profile white Swoosh outlined in red embroidery. The colour scheme combines a vibrant blue hue with grey and black accents, while the brown iteration incorporates pale coyote tan details. Lastly, the all-black design incorporates pops of bright red, adding a striking touch to the overall aesthetic.

The Sacai x Nike branding is present on the tongue tag, while Nike’s branding stands out on the black lateral collar. The shoes have a black-and-white midsole and a black rubber outsole designed for outdoor use.

What will be the price of the Sacai x Nike collaboration?

The upcoming Nike sneakers are expected to be sold by both Sacai and Nike as well as select retailers. They are likely to have a high price point, starting at USD 180.

When is the Sacai x Nike Air Footscape releasing?

Although there is no official release date at the moment, the upcoming sneaker collaboration is aiming for a Fall/Winter 2024 release.

(Hero and image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Sacai)