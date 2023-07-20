Saint Laurent Drops ‘Vintage’ T-Shirt Collection Including Rare Nirvana Tees

T-shirts featuring popular punk rock bands like Misfits or Nirvana are the epitome of what we like to call ‘cool laidback fashion’. These t-shirts help pay homage to iconic bands with massive fan followings while also exuding a grungy and hard rock-influenced fashion aesthetic. While most musicians these days release their own merch, be it in the form of t-shirts, sweatshirts, cardigans and whatnot, there’s something special about Nirvana merch or merch of other vintage bands that makes them more authentic. To that effect, luxury labels have also hopped on the trend by collaborating with artists to release their version of merch as part of their luxe collections.

Saint Laurent has become the most recent fashion label to release a capsule collection of t-shirts. Titled The Vintage, the French label’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello has carefully chosen a variety of band t-shirts that any dedicated fan would love to own. The collection is released under Saint Laurent Rive Droite, a concept store launched by the fashion house.

.@Nirvana is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Special Merit Awards. Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear accept the award for the band. The band’s sophomore album ‘Nevermind’ features the GRAMMY Hall of Fame® single “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” pic.twitter.com/8wfZlY5Sqg — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

For the uninitiated, Saint Laurent Rive Droite offers a unique and curated selection of products, including clothes and accessories as well as art and lifestyle items. The store aims to provide an elevated retail experience by combining fashion, art and culture. Located in various cities worldwide, Saint Laurent Rive Droite is known for its exclusive collaborations and limited-edition releases, catering to fashion enthusiasts and art collectors alike. The store’s name is a nod to its location on the right bank of the river in Paris, capturing the essence of the brand’s heritage and creativity.

What does Saint Laurent’s ‘The Vintage’ capsule collection comprise?

In The Vintage capsule collection, there is a diverse range of Nirvana t-shirts, featuring various designs including renditions of their In Utero album, their live album From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah and their iconic yellow smiley face logo.

Additionally, the collection includes tees depicting Kurt Cobain, including one that has him wearing the iconic green cardigan from his memorable 1993 MTV Unplugged performance. Alongside these, the capsule collection also comprises t-shirts featuring The Cranberries, Elvis Presley, Roy Lichtenstein and other legendary artists that have been carefully selected to offer a wide array of options.

Take a look at some of the pieces (including the Nirvana merch) from the collection below:

What is the price range of Saint Laurent’s ‘vintage’ t-shirt collection?

The t-shirts available in The Vintage collection have a price range starting from USD 350 and going up to USD 4,450. Customers can find and buy these t-shirts on the Saint Laurent Rive Droite website.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Saint Laurent)