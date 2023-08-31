Uniqlo And Studio Ghibli Team Up For An Exciting New Collection

Uniqlo is no stranger to anime collaborations – think Jujutsu Kaisen x Uniqlo, Attack on Titan x Uniqlo, Spy x Family and Uniqlo, among many others. Well, there is another exciting entry that can be added to that list – Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo. However, what is truly shocking is that the collection is not being released in Japan first. That’s right! This Studio Ghibli collaboration with Uniqlo has only been released in Thailand and Singapore (so far).

You might be wondering why that’s the case, but there is actually a logical reason for it! It was thanks to the efforts of Thai artist Kanyada Phatan that the studio was able to collaborate with Uniqlo. For the uninitiated, the talented Thai illustrator has been a consistent contributor to Neppu, a monthly magazine published by Studio Ghibli. The Japanese fashion brand initiated contact with Phatan to commission her to design pieces for their collection and Studio Ghibli promptly granted their approval for the collaboration.

What is the Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo collection about?

Titled Hey Let’s Go, the Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo collection comprises 27 pieces featuring several Studio Ghibli designs. Among the offerings are three button-up shirts inspired by My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. The first one features the charming Catbus, the second showcases the soot sprites and the third depicts the Kodama, the ethereal forest spirits.

Furthermore, the collection includes three compact shoulder bags featuring beloved characters such as Catbus and Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro, as well as the iconic soot sprites from Spirited Away. Additionally, two charming pairs of socks adorned with adorable soot sprites are also part of the lineup. Fans of Castle in the Sky can get their hands on the stylish t-shirt showcasing the iconic robot, while fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service can get a pink pocketed t-shirt embellished with a miniature Jiji peeking out from the pocket. Now isn’t that simply adorable?

Check out a few of the pieces from the collection below:

When will the Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo collection be released globally?

Currently, this exciting Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo collection is only available to shop online and in stores in Thailand and Singapore. Fans in Japan and around the world are eagerly anticipating the expansion of the collection’s availability. While there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the same, there is a sense of hope that such an expansion might be in the works.

