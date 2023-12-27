The Uniqlo x Merimekko New Year 2024 Collab Gives An Iconic Shoulder Bag A Makeover

‘Tis the season for Uniqlo x Marimekko! The two brands are teaming up once again to introduce a fresh New Year 2024 limited-edition collection that combines Finnish design with Japanese innovation. This collaborative capsule collection aims to offer a burst of lively and top-notch casual pieces globally starting 1 January 2024.

Every year, since 2018, the Japanese brand has brought out an annual collaboration with the Finnish brand. These limited-edition collections are aimed to help fashionistas begin the new year on a bright new note, merging Marimekko’s vibrant prints with Uniqlo’s functional essentials.

Exciting news: UNIQLO x Marimekko 2024 New Year is coming! A limited-edition collection to inspire adventure and enrich the pleasure of cozy dressing.Available in January 4th at UNIQLO stores and online stores. Catch the first glimpse here: https://t.co/0B8bSzSiut pic.twitter.com/kXZRRL6ISo — UNIQLO (@UniqloUSA) December 20, 2023

So, for the 2024 New Year collection, here is what Uniqlo x Marimekko have come up with. Check out all the details of the limited-edition collection, its launch date and where to shop it.

A sneak peek into the Uniqlo x Marimekko collection

The upcoming collection showcases Uniqlo’s winter must-haves made from soft fleeces and functional HEATTECH embellished with Marimekko‘s patterns, featuring Maija Isola and Pentti Rinta creations. These designs capture winter scenes in subtle pearl greys, soft gold tones and classic black.

One of the unisex pieces includes a loose-fitting beige fleece jacket with cream-coloured dots. Another piece reimagines Uniqlo’s iconic Round Mini Shoulder Bag, which was hailed as one of the trendiest accessories of the year in Lyst Index’s Year In Fashion 2023 list. Marimekko’s interpretation of the bag comes in the Kivet print and colours like light grey, dark grey and ochre yellow hues. Whereas, womenswear comprises skirts, jackets, turtlenecks and dresses.

Speaking of this new collaboration, Sanna-Kaisa Niikko of Marimekko explains, “This collaboration is a great opportunity to introduce Marimekko to large new audiences around the world – and to offer customers something fun and surprising.”

When and where to shop Uniqlo and Marimekko’s 2024 New Year collection

Uniqlo and Marimekko 2024 New Year Collection will be available to shop on the brand’s website and in-store from 1 January 2024.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Uniqlo)