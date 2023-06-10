13 Places Serving The Best Pizza In Bangkok

No need to waste time thinking of where to order from. We’ve got a list of some of the best pizzas that Bangkok has to offer.

Pizzas. They’re wonderful, they’re gorgeous, and like Puss in Boots, they’re hard to say no to. There are random times when the craving for pizza hits, sometimes at the most inopportune times if we’re being honest, but we’re fortunate enough to be living in a city where there are lots of choices. The next time the craving hits, whether it’s from an authentic Neapolitan pizza, a classic New York-style pizza, or it’s past midnight and you want a quick bite, this list might help you out so you know where to go or where to order from.

Some of the best pizzas in Bangkok

Pizzeria Mazzie

This quaint yet stylish restaurant at Park Lane in Ekkamai is a labour of love. Jonathan and Celina Spearman are two of the kindest people you’ll ever meet, and while they both manage Pizzeria Mazzie hand-in-hand, Jon takes charge of the New York-style pizzas while Celina does the desserts. I could go on and on about how good their pizzas are, but their reputation speaks for themselves. Aside from their Instagram and Facebook, they don’t advertise and have no PR representative. Everything is just word of mouth, and they’ve grown to be beloved by the community.

“Fine, but what about the pizzas?” you naysayers ask. Well, the fact that they’ve recently been awarded 9th place out of 50 pizzerias in the Asia-Pacific region by 50 Top Pizza and also ranked 73rd out of the worldwide rankings last year should be evidence enough that at the very least, they know what they’re doing with their pizzas.

Pizza Massilia

One of the best things Pizza Massilia has done is to prove that proper Italian pizza can be as commercially successful as the familiar franchise names you can order from just by punching in four numbers. For those who prefer something non-traditional, which I’m sure would get you the death stare from the Italians, Massilia also has something for you. But it’s their traditional Italian pizza that shines and is an utter delight. Massilia has also been awarded a Michelin Plate and also ranked 8th in Asia-Pacific in 50 Top Pizza this year.

L’Oliva

It can’t get more Italian than L’Oliva. Their menu isn’t just dedicated to pizzas but it’s definitely one of the highlights of the resto. Chef Gabriele Luna is an expert at crafting the beloved pies and giving Bangkok residents a taste of Italy. You can, of course, try out the variety of other Italian delicacies they offer, but it would be a huge mistake not to try their pizzas. It was ranked 29th in Asia-Pacific by 50 Top Pizza after all.

Peppina

This resto prides itself in serving up authentic Neapolitan pizza, and that’s not just a claim they make. They stick to the guidelines laid out by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, which is an organization to promote and protect true Neapolitan pizza, otherwise known as verace pizza napoletana. Makes you wonder if they employ pizza agents, but if they do, Peppina must be a safehouse. If you doubt their authenticity, they ranked 43rd worldwide and 5th in Asia Pacific in last year’s 50 Top Pizza.

Trattoria Pizzeria Il Bolognese

Hidden behind the busy road of Sathorn, Trattoria Pizzeria Il Bolognese is one of the few places in Bangkok that truly feels like an Italian trattoria. It serves up a number of great and iconic Italian delicacies that you’ll be spoiled for choice. Their pizza is definitely one of the highlights on their extensive menu, and they serve up a wide variety from reds, whites, classic pizzas, and even calzones. Are calzones pizzas? That’s a discussion for another time.

Pizza Pala Romana

Easily accessible at the Asok BTS station or the Sukhumvit MRT station, Pizza Pala Romana offers up rectangular pizza goodness in the traditional pizza al taglio style. There are a bunch to choose from so you can go ahead and a buy various slices and just try them out. But one of the great things about this quaint little resto is that you can also buy these pizzas by the metre. If you’re having friends over or you’re really, really craving some pizza, then that should be perfect for you.

Capone’s Pizza

Our sister publication LSA recently featured this pizza in an article since it’s the first proper Chicago deep dish pizza here in Bangkok so I won’t go into much detail about it because you can read everything there. Deep dish may perhaps be considered an abomination by pizza purists. It’s definitely not Italian, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t mean delving into a slice of deep cheesy goodness isn’t satisfying. I’ve said it before, but I’m glad we finally have Chicago deep dish here in the city.

Délices de Capoue

This resto originally opened in Corsica, France back in 2013 before expanding into other places, including Bangkok in 2018. Using imported European ingredients and sourcing local produce, they produce a wide range of pizzas from traditional like Margherita and Napoli to a number of speciality pizzas as well as contemporary pizzas.

Tony’s

The American-Italian fare that Tony’s serves is delightfully enjoyable. Like some of the other restaurants on this list, it’s not all pizzas at Tony’s, but with their 72-hour leavened dough and their Nonna wood-fired oven, it’s definitely something you shouldn’t miss. Classics like the Margherita are here and truffle lovers will especially like the Truffle Pizza, but if you’re a cheese addict, consider the 5 Cheese Pizza. Yes, five, because why settle for just four?

Pizza Mania

It’s possible you’ve heard of Pizza Mania from a friend or you’ve heard its name whispered between people discussing what they should order. This delivery-only pizza joint is one of the very first places to serve Bangkok residents the once-mythical 18-inch New York-style pizza. Because of them, it’s now simply a call or, nowadays, a click on the website away to be delivered to your doorstep. They also sometimes serve up Detroit-style pizza, which is rectangular and comes with a crust of utterly satisfying burnt cheese.

Sarnies Sourdough

Despite being known as a brunch place, Sarnies has forayed into making its own delicious circular pies with its bakery, Sarnies Sourdough. Some of them may not be traditional, but they’re all pretty delectable and with fun names to boot. Could you really complain about a pizza named “Sofishticated” or can you really not enjoy a “Land of Milk & Honey” pizza? If you’re a stickler for the classics, fret not: they’ve also got a few of them here like that classic and unbeatable Marinara pizza.

Gallery Pizza

Picture this: you’ve been out all night. It’s was fun but you’re exhausted. Your social battery is drained. You just want to get home, shower, and head to bed. But your stomach starts rumbling and you realise you’re hungry and craving for pizza, except it’s past midnight and surely no one is open at this hour… right? That’s where Gallery Pizza comes in. They’ve got a good selection, their pizza is decent, and they’re open until 4am.

Soho Pizza Bangkok

When it first opened, Soho Pizza sought to bring the classic New York-style pizza experience to the City of Angels. Their first store had the whole set up with pizzas displayed at the storefront and table where you can stand and eat like a true New Yorker except there’s more pollution in the air. That said, the ambience and the pizzas hit the spot, so if you’re looking for a taste of NYC here in BKK, Soho is definitely one of the places you can hit up or order from.

