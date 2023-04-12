The Best Vegan Breakfast Spots In Bangkok To Bookmark

Today, we are looking to fuel our bodies with the most uplifting vegan breakfasts Bangkok has to offer.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the vegan cafes and restaurants that serve wholesome and delicious breakfast dishes in Bangkok. While some might expect to see a giant plate of eggs and pastries, the definition of breakfast extends far beyond to sweet offerings and spicy Thai flavours as well. Whichever way you choose to kick it, the plant-based breakfast ingredients are the highlights that make them good for the body and the soul, too.
The best vegan breakfast spots in Bangkok
Rise and shine with Carrots’ inspiring breakfast and brunch options. While it’s hard to resist the No Egg Benedict with poached tofu eggs on English muffins (which can be made gluten-free), the Casablancan Chickpea Omelette stuffed with spinach, pumpkin, tomato puree, and drizzled with cashew sour cream is also an absolute treat.
Carrots: The Vegan Bistro is located in At Ekkamai Lifestyle Mall.
Lad Prao’s beloved vegan cafe, Kind Cafe, sees a colourful selection of wholesome dishes. For breakfast, it offers a Scrambled Tofu on Whole Wheat Sourdough with kale salad on the side. Those with a sweet tooth will fall in love with the Quinoa & Chia Protein Porridge topped with homemade hazelnut butter and mixed berry jam, and the Whole What Pancakes with homemade berry sauce. Plus, it’s always a good idea to freshen up with one of their smoothies.
Kind Cafe is located in Soi Praditmanutham 25, Lad Prao.
Bonita Cafe and Social Club is a small homey cafe run by a Thai and Japanese couple who aim to encourage a healthy lifestyle through vegan food. The English Breakfast Set includes every delicious edible to fuel your body at the beginning of the day, such as vegan toasted wholewheat bread, sausage, bacon, pan-fried potatoes, and baked beans.
Bonita Cafe and Social Club is located in Silom Soi 26.
There’s hardly anybody who doesn’t know about this vegan cafe that makes vegan/vegetarian diets look cool. Good news for breakfast and brunch goers: Broccoli Revolution has just added a healthy number of all-day brunch offerings to the menu, whether it’s a Tofu Scramble Open Sandwich, Chickpea Tuna Sandwich, or Gluten Free Charcoal & Beetroot Waffles, and more. Be the first to try them out now.
Broccoli Revolution has 3 branches: Sukhumvit 49, Central Embassy, and Charoenkrung.
If breakfast and dessert are interchangeable for you, enjoy Nature’s Charm’s pancakes with a dollop of ice cream on top. Savour the Breakfast of the Champions plate full of tofu scramble, guacamole, sausages, hashies, tomatoes, rice paper bacon, baked beans, mushrooms and sourdough. From the producer of the internationally shipped coconut whipping cream and other plant-based products, Nature’s Charm Vegan Cafe is sure to deliver sumptuous savouries and sweets in their own vegan cafe.
Nature’s Charm Cafe is located in Soi Sukhumvit 51.
For those days when you wake up with a craving for something spicy with rice, head to May Veggie Home for some ultimate comfort Thai dishes. The options are endless, but you could never go wrong with the renowned Kra Pow minced pork which deliciously — and anxiously for some — tastes like real pork. On the other hand, if you feel like a pastry and a coffee, don’t hesitate to try their homemade Vegan Cinnamon Roll baked using Australian plant-based butter and organic brown sugar.
May Veggie Home has 2 branches: Sukhumvit 101 for dine-in and Sukhumvit 23 for home express.
