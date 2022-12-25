Here Are The Best Steakhouses In Hong Kong

When you’re craving steak, there’s really nothing else that will do. These premium steakhouses and grills in Hong Kong offer up some of the world’s best cuts of beef, which are grilled, barbecued and broiled to perfection by meat-loving chefs.

Whether you’re looking for a simple and tender striploin or a hearty tomahawk for two, these are the best steakhouses in Hong Kong for a mouthwatering meaty dinner.

Henry

Channelling southern flavours with five pepper bourbon sauce and smokey blue béarnaise, Henry’s ‘butcher shop’ offerings are a classic take on the American steakhouse, in one of Hong Kong’s newest luxury hotel, the Rosewood at Victoria Dockside. With Chef Nathan Green—best known for Rhoda, the meat-lovers paradise that closed in 2018— at the helm, the grill house serves up dry-aged USDA prime steak sourced from a variety of USA cattle ranches. The focus at Henry is on high quality, carefully sourced ingredients and all-American meat, which means you know exactly which ranch your steak comes from. Cuts range from the tasty 250g Brandt Ranch Holstein tenderloin, to the 500g Texan Black Angus ribeye.

Have it at home: While Henry’s is expected to reopen on 28 April, those hungry for chef Nate Green’s midas touch on beef can also try his new line of burgers — Harley’s Burgers — available only via Deliveroo.

Henry, 5/F Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

Porterhouse

With a name like Porterhouse, you can expect that this steakhouse sticks to what it knows: its high-quality beef. Executive Chef Angelo Vecchio is the master behind the grill, and the restaurant’s namesake dish, the porterhouse. The restaurant boasts the largest selection of porterhouse steaks in Hong Kong, an on-the-bone cut that includes a striploin and tenderloin steak in one. The 34-ounce steak is designed for two, and diners can choose from melt-in-the-mouth Australian MB5+ Wagyu, juicy Argentinian Aberdeen Angus, and smokey Irish beef from award-winning artisan butcher John Stone, to name a few of the options on the extensive steak menu.

Have it at home: Get free delivery via Deliveroo, or get 20 percent off takeaway.

Porterhouse, 7/F, California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong, +852 2522 6366

Buenos Aires Polo Club

Sleek speakeasy vibes abound in this Lan Kwai Fong gem. From Black Sheep Restaurants hospitality group, Buenos Aires Polo Club serves up a variety of South American-inspired dishes—and what Argentinian-themed restaurant would be complete without steak? Argentinian pure Black Angus beef is offered in a variety of cuts, but the stand out is the chateaubriand for two, a tender and lean steak best enjoyed medium-rare. On the side, the fully-loaded baked sweet potatoes and creamed spinach are a treat. Enjoy a drink from its Argentinian wine cellar, or spice it up with a cocktail from the bar’s excellent mixologists.

Have it at home: For a limited time only, you can get Buenos Aires Polo Club delivered via Black Sheep’s platform, Go, with minimum HK$500 spend and day-ahead pre-order.

Buenos Aires Polo Club, 7/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong, +852 2321 8681

Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

In the heart of Wan Chai, Grand Hyatt’s eponymous steakhouse provides high grade beef from Japan, the USA, and UK: Great American Bison tenderloin, the Tomahawk Ribeye Chop from award-winning Irish butchers John Stone and A4 Wagyu Beef Striploin are just a few of the meaty delights on the menu. The bone-in 20-ounce USDA Prime Black Angus Ribeye is a tasty treat for two with melt-in-the-mouth marbling and smoky flavours, and diners can turn their steak dinner into a surf-and-turf affair with broiled Canadian lobster on the side. The chilled salad bar and fresh oyster selection is a big plus, along with the 160 different wines on offer from the cellar.

Grand Hyatt Steakhouse, Lobby Level, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2584 7722

Morton’s Steakhouse

Who doesn’t enjoy a steak dinner with city views across the harbour? Morton’s at the Sheraton hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui has long been known as one of the city’s best steakhouses. With a focus on American beef, from American Wagyu to USDA Prime, there’s plenty of choice on the menu. Try some of its more unique dishes, like the espresso-crusted Zabuton steak with garlic cream, or the black-and-blue (charred but rare) ‘Baseball Cut’ sirloin served with caramelised onions. Or, stick with the classics: New York strip, rib eye, porterhouse and filet mignon. Guests can upgrade their steaks with the addition of truffle butter, blue cheese, or ‘Oscar style’ — with crab, hollandaise and asparagus.

Morton’s, 4/F, The Sheraton Hotel & Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2732 2343

Beefbar

It does what it says on the tin: Beefbar is the ultimate destination for meat lovers to celebrate beef in all its complex and rich flavours. Minimalist, modern and sleek, Beefbar opened its Hong Kong branch in 2015 and was quickly awarded a Michelin star a year after opening, securing its reputation as one of Hong Kong’s favourite steakhouses. Steak here offers an around-the-world tour of some of the finest cuts: USA and Australian Prime Black Angus Beef, Australian WX grain-fed Wagyu, Korean Short Horn Beef, and certified grass-fed Kobe Beef from Japan, which comes in filet, chuck roll or as a signature burger. Regular cuts like striploin and ribeye are on offer, while Australian Black Angus Short Rib and the Wagyu Hanging Tender are a little harder to find elsewhere.

Have it at home: Get it delivered via Foodpanda here

Beefbar, 2/F, Club Lusitano, 16 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2110 8853

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

This American steakhouse chain is renowned for its USDA Prime beef and hearty portions. With locations all over the States, the Hong Kong branches are known as two of the city’s top steakhouses, located in Admiralty and Tsim Sha Tsui. Signatures like the Cowboy Ribeye—a flavourful, heavily marbled, bone-in ribeye—and 40-ounce porterhouse for two are broiled and served on hot plates to ensure every bite is piping hot. Ruth’s Chris offer plenty of ways to elevate your steak experience, from a side of jumbo grilled shrimp to a blue cheese crust. Save room for dessert: decadent homemade cheesecake and chocolate molten lava cake are just a couple of the tempting treats on offer.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, various locations including Lippo Centre Tower 2, 89 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2522 9090

Associazione Chianti

New kid on the block Associazione Chianti is already making waves for its sensational steaks. This Tuscan Trattoria uses simple Italian recipes and high-quality ingredients for a winning recipe: At the spotlight are USDA Super Prime cuts which are dry-aged in-house for a minimum of 12 days with its signature Chianti dry rub. The T-bone and ribeye steaks here are designed for sharing, while the tender 250g fillet steak is perfect for one. Bring a group and get the ‘Costata alla Fiorentina’, a whopping one-kilo bone-in ribeye designed for three to four to share: rich, juicy and perfectly marbled, we’re sure this will quickly become your favourite neighbourhood steakhouse.

Have it at home: Bring your favourite cuts home from Associazione Chianti’s recently opened macelleria, or Tuscan-style butcher’s shop, or you can order delivery from Black Sheep’s platform, Go, with minimum HK$500 spend and pre-order before 2pm for dinner.

Associazione Chianti, 15 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3619 3360

La Vache!

La Vache! serves one thing, and one thing only: steak and fries. Channeling the ambience of a traditional Parisian steakhouse, the entrecôte beef steak—a rib cut, similar to ribeye—comes with a green salad and unlimited fries. On weekends, join earlier in the day for the famous La Vache! Le Disco Brunch, held the first Sunday of every month, which in addition to the signature steak frites offers free-flow wine, bubbles and Bloody Marys. With two locations in SoHo and Tsim Sha Tsui, it’s a no-fuss steak dinner for any night of the week. Be warned though, you’ll likely have to queue for this popular Hong Kong steakhouse.

Have it at home: Order La Vache!’s famed entrecôte steak in sandwich form, delivered from Black Sheep’s platform, Go. HK$80 minimum spend required.

La Vache!, various locations including 48 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2880 0248

Tango

Located in the heart of Central (with another branch at Elements Mall), Tango is one of Hong Kong’s quintessential steak houses. Rustic Argentinian cuisine is the name of the game at this South American-inspired restaurant, with particular emphasis on the meat. Premium Argentinian steak in a variety of cuts from sirloin to T-bone feature here: if you’re having trouble choosing just one cut, try the Gaucho Platter for two which offers a taste of rump, fillet and skirt. At Tango, you can also enjoy steak on its set lunch menu: the 10-ounce ribeye , served with your choice of ratatouille, fries or salad, makes a hearty midday meal.

Have it at home: Get it delivered via Foodpanda here

Tango, various locations including 1/F, Carfield Building, 77 Wyndham Street, Central, +852 2525 5808

Rubia

USDA prime cuts and wagyu may dominate the steakhouse scene, but there are other options to tame the cravings, too. Spanish taverna-inspired Rubia, though a tapas restaurant, is serious about its steak frites. The two-storied restaurant on Hollywood Road gets its name from Rubia Gallega, a highly sought after breed of bulls and cows originating in the Galicia region in northwestern Spain. Specifically raised for their meat, these animals are left to graze in the Spanish hills for more than a decade and a half. Thanks to the lengthy process involved, the meat features mature marbling that gives each bite a deep and complex flavour. Your steak is best served with hand-cut patata fritas made from Spanish Agria potato, and your choice of tapas – many of which, perhaps surprisingly, are gluten-free!

Rubia, UG/F – 1/F, Shop C, Wisdom Centre 35-37 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong; +852 2889 1199

Feather & Bone

No matter where you live in Hong Kong, there’s probably a Feather & Bone within safe distance. With 10 locations spread out across the territory, from Hollywood Road to Clearwater Bay, the butcher, grocery, and deli chain knows how to serve up a formidable steak. Opt for one of the three Butcher’s Counter experiences including, the Prime Choice set, served with a curation of trimmings and features beef that has undergone dry-ageing, a delicate, time-honoured technique that concentrates the flavour of the meat into nutty, densely marbled morsels.

Have it at home: Get it delivered via Foodpanda here

Feather & Bone, multiple locations including, 20 Hollywood Road, Central, +852 2325 8570

Wooloomooloo Prime

At Wooloomooloo Prime, it’s all about fine Australian steak– with a view. Perched on the 21st floor of Tsim Sha Tsui’s The One, Hong Kong’s tallest retail complex, this classically decorated steakhouse gives diners an unobstructed vista of Victoria Harbour. Several of the signature steak items at the restaurant feature wet-aged beef, meaning the meat is lighter on the palate compared to its dry-aged counterpart, which is often described as nutty in flavour. The Wooloomooloo steak, a ribeye marinated in bright, garlicky cajun spice, and the grilled Australian wagyu tomahawk, a limited availability offering that can satisfy two or more guests, are top recommendations.

Wooloomooloo Prime, 21/F, The One, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui Tel, +852 2870 0087

This post was originally written by Rebecca Cairns on 3 October 2016 and updated by Aarohi Narain on 3 March 2021.