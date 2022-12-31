Lisa From Blackpink Has Teamed Up With Chivas For Limited Edition Chivas 18 Bottle

Blackpink’s Lisa and Chivas create one-of-a-kind bottle design for Chivas 18, incorporating each other’s signature characteristics.

Blended Scotch whisky Chivas 18 has been making waves since its much anticipated launch in 1997. Joining the likes of fellow favourites such as Chivas XV and Chivas Mizunara, Chivas 18 has been one of many products at the forefront of the Scottish distillery’s illustrious history for the last 25 years.

Well, fast forward more than two decades later, Chivas is collaborating with a global music sensation that has one thing in common with the Chivas 18 — their birth year. Blackpink’s Lisa, unveiled as the first ever female Chivas brand ambassador from Asia, has partnered with Chivas to create a limited edition Chivas 18 bottle. Released in conjunction with the “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, the one-of-a-kind concoction is nothing but spectacular.

Notable features on the bottle include a detachable 18-karat gold plated logo charm (which can be kept as a collectible), Lisa’s famous star logo that’s now paired with the Chivas Luckenbooth, the ‘Lalisa’ singer’s signature decked in a neon font, as well as pink and blue splattered across the special bottle. It’s the coming together of two creative juggernauts, showcasing a striking result for the ages.

Speaking about the project, Lisa said: “I had so much fun working with the team at Chivas on this limited edition bottle. The bottle is typical LISA — bright, bold, and unique — and I’m so excited for everyone to finally see it. It is amazing to now have my own bottle – and cocktail too!”.

On the topic of cocktails, Lisa and Chivas have concocted Pink Spice. Thinking of making your drink at home? The ingredients you will need are Chivas 18 x Lisa (30 millilitres), Sunkist Guava (45 millilitres), Lemon Tea (30 millilitres), Soda Water (45 millilitres), two dashes of Tabasco, ice, and red chilli for garnish.

Learn more about the Chivas 18 x Lisa limited edition bottle (now available in Malaysia) HERE.

(Photos by Chivas)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Malaysia