World’s Largest Pizza And Other Record-Breaking Dishes

For avid pizza lovers, no portions of hefty slices are enough to satisfy their cravings…until now that is. Pizza Hut, the global pizza chain, has whipped up a special New York-style pizza that might finally be enough to curb the cravings of even the most hardcore pizza lovers. They have created the world’s biggest pizza – a gigantic offering that has also made its way into the Guinness World Records.

Pizza Hut collaborated with YouTuber Eric Decker, popularly known as Airrack, to make this mammoth creation at the Los Angeles Convention Center. To give you an idea of just how massive this pizza is, here are some details about its size: It covers an area of 14,000 square feet (yes you read that right), has 68,000 slices, utilises 13,653 pounds (about 6192.89 kgs) of dough, 4,948 pounds (about 2244.37 kgs) of marinara sauce, 8,800 pounds (about 3991.61 kgs) of cheese and nearly 6,30,496 pieces of pepperoni!

Needless to say, Pizza Hut’s special pizza created a lot of buzz on the internet and became a major talking point among pizza lovers. After achieving their Herculean task on 20 January 2023, Pizza Hut even shared an update on social media about the impressive feat.

I went and created the World’s Largest Pizza… Like this tweet to save yourself a slice! pic.twitter.com/2BIQ3LvAd4 — Airrack (@airrack) January 21, 2023

This news got us wondering, are there any other extraordinary and unimaginable creations in the culinary world? Well, we started doing some research and found some truly bizarre (and somewhat impressive) feats achieved by people determined to leave a lasting impression.

For instance, were you aware that something as simple as cooking macaroni and cheese or preparing a run-of-the-mill vegetable dish has also entered the Guinness World Records? On that note, check out all of the record-breaking dishes, besides the world’s largest pizza, that might pique your interest.

Guinness World Records: Record-breaking dishes you didn’t know existed

1. Largest macaroni and cheese

In July 2022, employees at Schreiber Foods Inc. (USA) cooked super-sized macaroni and cheese that weighed a whopping 2,151 kgs. Their creation entered the Guinness World Records for being the ‘Largest Macaroni and Cheese’ in the world.

The company did this to celebrate its 50th anniversary and later even distributed the gigantic dish to over 2000 people. The team created this giant serving in 3 hours and 26 minutes to beat the previous record achieved by two US companies in 2010. After the event’s success, Derek Carlsen, Human Resources Team Leader, said: “We’re proud to provide delicious food, and even prouder to know the small acts of good we did this week are making an impact in our communities around the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schreiber Foods (@schreiber_foods)

2. Creating a pizza with 834 varieties of cheeses

It’s not every day that you come across a pizza created using multiple varieties of cheese toppings. However, in 2021, a group of French chefs did just that and in doing so, set a new world record. They performed this impressive feat at the SIRHA exhibition in France on 25 September 2021. The three chefs, Morgan Niquet, François Robin and Julien Serri, layered the pizza with different mounds of cheese toppings to give their unconventional dish its final form. These chefs also beat the record previously held by French chef Benoît Bruel who had created a pizza using 254 different kinds of cheeses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Robin Cheesemonger (@robindescheeses)

3. World’s largest causa

Ever tasted causa? It is a delicious Peruvian appetiser made of potatoes and served cold. It is more like a combination of sour and spicy potato salad, which is also usually gluten and dairy free. As such, it naturally aligns with the dietary requirements of different individuals.

The recreation of this dish on a massive scale happened at two universities in Peru—Universidad San Ignacio Loyola S.A. and Universidad Nacional de San Antonio Abad del Cusco. The two joined forces to enter the Guinness World Records by creating a causa that weighed a whopping 590.65 kgs! This incredible feat took 12 hours of dedicated, uninterrupted work by the two parties. From carrots, peas and beans to toppings of chopped pepper, slices of olives and parsley, the dish had a variety of ingredients stuffed into it as well.

4. World’s largest avocado salad

To enter into the Guinness World Records on 23 November 2022, two universities – Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola and Gobierno Regional de Moquegua – in Peru came together to create the world’s largest avocado salad. This dish measured 811.91 kgs and was created with Hass avocados from Moquegua. This isn’t surprising, given that the city is known for harvesting large varieties of avocados.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＵＳＩＬ (@usil)

5. Wolrd’s largest Ugandan Rolex

No, we are not talking about the world’s largest watch from the famous Swiss brand. Instead, we are referring to a special Ugandan street food dish that is made using eggs, vegetables and chapati.

In Uganda, Raymond Kahuma, a YouTuber and a native of the country, and his 60-member team successfully created the world’s largest Ugandan rolex. This massive egg rolex weighed about 204.6 kgs and was 2.32 metres long. Making it wasn’t easy as it required 72 kgs of flour, 40 kgs of cooking oil and 1,200 eggs. It was prepared in an open kitchen and took about 14 hours to be ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

6. World’s largest vegan burger

Can vegan dishes be as tasty as their non-vegetarian counterparts? Well, the food-producing company Finnebrogue Artisan decided to tackle this question head-on by creating the world’s largest vegan burger. They successfully did so in 2021, with their creation weighing 160.5 kgs and including all the staples of a regular vegan burger – buns, tomatoes, lettuce and cheese. The only difference, of course, was its massive size! Not to mention, the patty alone took nine hours to cook.

How big is a Guinness World RecordsTM title for the largest vegan burger? It’s a whopping 160.5kg! Find out how we did it:https://t.co/4bfJWIjOWL#recordbreaker #GuinnessWorldRecords #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/XmH6A4uCI0 — Finnebrogue Artisan (@finnebrogue) December 8, 2021

7. World’s largest chicken nugget

Nick DiGiovanni from the US and Lynn Davis from Japan hold the unique distinction of creating the world’s largest chicken nugget. Weighing 20.960 kgs, this chicken nugget was cooked in a commercial oven and took over 12 hours to be ready. Once the nugget was fully cooked, it was distributed to the duo’s friends and family along with the Guinness World Records’ filming crew. The duo received their certificate in Cambridge, Massachusetts on 25 May 2022.

8. World’s largest serving of breakfast rolls

A food distributing firm in Australia, Primo Foods, cooked the world’s largest serving of bacon and egg rolls to enter the Guinness World Records. This serving, weighing up to 13.65 kgs, stands out for its cooking method, wherein a solar-rooftop installation was used to power the BBQ. They eventually served the breakfast rolls to food banks throughout Queensland and to other community members.

