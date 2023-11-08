A Guide To All ‘Alan Wake 2’ Codes: Safe Combinations, Passwords And More

Joining the rank and file of its horror game peers, you’ll find a bunch of locked safes (normally Cult Stashes, but the odd other locked thing needs to be opened, too) to crack in Alan Wake 2.

Fortunately for you, we know what all of the Alan Wake 2 codes are, so you can open them up and earn some valuable items.

Rather than fumble around trying to figure out the clues to open up the locked Cult Stashes, it’s far quicker and easier to follow our guide on how to open them all up.

In total, there are 22 locked Cult Stashes to find and open, some contain useful healing items and ammo, while others contain weapons.

On top of the Cult Stashes, there are six more locked things you need a code for.

You will definitely want to open all 22 Stashes and six other locked-up doors, safes, computers and toolboxes if you want to find and collect everything.

Read on for the full list of Alan Wake 2 codes, combinations, and passwords to use on locked Cult Stashes.

‘Alan Wake 2’ codes: All safe combinations and passwords

To open up the locked Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2, you’ll need to know all the codes and combinations.

There are 28 Cult Stashes/other locked-up things to open in total, found across both Alan and Saga’s story chapters.

The best way to discover how to open each of the 22 Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2 is to follow YouTuber HarryNinetyFour’s incredibly helpful video below. Not only does the video show you the combinations and codes you’ll need, but it also shows you where you should find each locked Cult Stash. Check it out:

If you’d rather follow a written list, we’ve got you covered. The list below details where you’ll find the locked thing to open and explains how to open it.

Here is the full list of Alan Wake 2 codes, as per the video above and other locked things we’ve found in the game:

Cauldron Lake Murder Site Cult Stash | Saga | How to unlock: Use the three symbols you find inside the trailer in the order that’s detailed on the note on top of the Cult Stash (it might be different for each person, so you’ll have to find the symbols for yourself)

| Saga | Use the three symbols you find inside the trailer in the order that’s detailed on the note on top of the Cult Stash (it might be different for each person, so you’ll have to find the symbols for yourself) Cauldron Lake Crow Foot Hills Streamside Stash | Saga | How to unlock: Use your torch and follow the yellow arrows to the Streamside Cash Key and use that to open the Stash

| Saga | Use your torch and follow the yellow arrows to the Streamside Cash Key and use that to open the Stash Cauldron Lake Private Cabin Cult Stash | Saga | How to unlock: Use code 6-5-8

| Saga | Use code Cauldron Lake Shore Cult Stash | Saga | How to unlock: Press the buttons on the 3×3 lock in this order: middle-top right-left (rows going down, button five, button three, button four)

| Saga | Press the buttons on the 3×3 lock in this order: middle-top right-left (rows going down, button five, button three, button four) Cauldron Lake Rental Cabins Cult Stash (need Bolt Cutters) | Saga | How to unlock: Find and use the Lake Cabins Stash Key – leave the cabin, head forwards to the second door, go inside and out the back door, scramble underneath the dropped tree on the left, carry on down the path and head through the white door on the left and out the building, turn right down the hill towards the car and the key is at the base of a tree next to the car

| Saga | Find and use the Lake Cabins Stash Key – leave the cabin, head forwards to the second door, go inside and out the back door, scramble underneath the dropped tree on the left, carry on down the path and head through the white door on the left and out the building, turn right down the hill towards the car and the key is at the base of a tree next to the car Downtown Watery Stash on the docks | How to unlock: Use code 4-9-6

| Use code Downtown Watery outskirts Stash | How to unlock: Use the 3×3 keypad, in this order (from left to right going down each row): 4-3-6-8-7-2 . If that isn’t the code, simply copy the order the game shows you

| Use the 3×3 keypad, in this order (from left to right going down each row): . If that isn’t the code, simply copy the order the game shows you Downtown Watery outskirts Weapon Stash (the Crossbow) | How to unlock: Use code 5-2-7

| Use code Watery Coffee World Stash | How to unlock: Use code 1-4-7

| Use code Watery Coffee World Huotari Well Stash | How to unlock: Find and use the Coffee World Stash Key. Head through the metal structures beyond the well, just behind the creepy statue of the Coffee World mascot to find the key

| Find and use the Coffee World Stash Key. Head through the metal structures beyond the well, just behind the creepy statue of the Coffee World mascot to find the key Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park Stash | How to unlock: Find and use the Trailer Park Stash Key. This is just to the right of the Stash – climb up the ramp on the blue bin and the key is on the box on the post

| Find and use the Trailer Park Stash Key. This is just to the right of the Stash – climb up the ramp on the blue bin and the key is on the box on the post Watery Coffee World Gift Shop safe | How to unlock: Use the 3×3 keypad and input the buttons 1-4-6

| Use the 3×3 keypad and input the buttons Talk Show locked studio door | How to unlock: Use code 6-6-5 the first time, 5-6-5 the second time

Watery Lighthouse Stash | How to unlock: Use the symbols in order (top to bottom): symbol of two triangles on top of one another pointing down-symbol of two triangles on top of one another pointing up-symbol of two triangles next to each other pointing down

| Use the symbols in order (top to bottom): Watery Kalevala Knights Workshop Stash (need Bolt Cutters) | How to unlock: Open up the gate with the Bolt Cutters then use code 5-4-2

| Open up the gate with the Bolt Cutters then use code Watery Kalevala Knights Workshop locked door | How to unlock: Input the symbols that you can find on the Mr Drippy coffee mug in the workshop

| Input the symbols that you can find on the Mr Drippy coffee mug in the workshop Bright Falls Harbor Street Stash (outside Elderwood Palace Lodge) | How to unlock: Use the 3×3 keypad (left to right, going down in rows) and input the following sequence: 9-4-2-8 – if that isn’t your code, simply copy what the game shows you

| Use the 3×3 keypad (left to right, going down in rows) and input the following sequence: – if that isn’t your code, simply copy what the game shows you Bright Falls Harbor Street Docks Stash (need Bolt Cutters) | How to unlock: Use code 6-9-7

| Use code Bright Falls Harbor Street Stash (use Bolt Cutters on the gate outside Oh Deer Diner) | How to unlock: Use symbols in this order: two triangles next to one another pointing up, two triangles pointing out away from one another, two triangles on top of one another pointing up

| Use symbols in this order: Bright Falls Manor Toolbox | How to unlock: Use code 2-7-3

| Use code Bright Falls Bunker Woods Stash | How to unlock: Use code 1-7-7

| Use code Bright Falls Bunker Woods Stash #2 (in the west of the region) | How to unlock: Use

| Use 3×3 keypad (you know the drill) and input the following sequence 5-1-9-6-4 (if that isn’t your code, simply copy what the game shows you)

(if that isn’t your code, simply copy what the game shows you) Bright Falls Wellness Center Computer | How to unlock: use code 1-7-0-8-2-3

| use code Bright Falls Ranger Station Stash | How to unlock: Find and unlock using the Ranger Station Stash Key – head to the back of the house up the hill behind the Stash and find the key at the foot of the chimney outside

| Find and unlock using the Ranger Station Stash Key – head to the back of the house up the hill behind the Stash and find the key at the foot of the chimney outside Bright Falls Bunker Woods Stash #3 (to the west of the Ranger Station) | How to unlock: Input the two triangles pointing out away from one another-two triangles next to one another pointing down-two triangles on top of each other’s points (pointing towards the middle) symbols

| Input the symbols Bright Falls Valhalla Nursing Home Outskirts Stash | How to unlock: Find and use the Bunker Woods Stash Key – go down the hill and the key is at the foot of a tree (a handy plaque thing with a downwards pointing arrow shows you precisely where)

| Find and use the Bunker Woods Stash Key – go down the hill and the key is at the foot of a tree (a handy plaque thing with a downwards pointing arrow shows you precisely where) Bright Falls Sheriff’s Station Stash | How to unlock: Use code 1-4-6

| Use code Bright Falls Sheriff’s Station Weapons Case | How to unlock: Use code 7-2-3

| Use code

