Is ‘Alan Wake 3’ In Development? Here’s What We Know

13 years after the release of the original game, Alan Wake 2 has finally hit the shelves of video game stores and, based on the early reviews, it looks like it’s knocked it out of the park. The latest instalment in the survival-horror franchise from Microsoft-owned Remedy Entertainment has impressed critics and gamers around the world. With a high score of 89 on Metacritic, Alan Wake 2 is one of the highest acclaimed video game releases of 2023, a year that has already seen blockbuster titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Crew Motorfest, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Forza Motorsport dominating the headlines. A gripping storyline, coupled with a visceral world design and a healthy dose of horror, make Alan Wake 2 a highly recommended video game to try out this year.

Now if you’re someone who has really finished playing Alan Wake 2 (lucky you), you might be wondering about its successor. After all, given the critical acclaim the game is receiving, it won’t be a surprise if we hear about Alan Wake 3 getting greenlit in the near future. Some rumours have already started doing the rounds and the best part? The source of these rumours is the game’s developer – Remedy Entertainment!

In fact, Alan Wake 3 was planned almost a decade ago as one of the many successors to the second video game instalment in the series. Isn’t that interesting?

So, as Alan Wake 2 enjoys all the attention in its early days, we take a look at everything we know about Alan Wake 3 and all that it might bring to the table.

Is ‘Alan Wake 3’ happening?

Although neither Remedy Entertainment nor Microsoft have officially made any statements about the successor to Alan Wake 2, the creator of the game – Sam Lake – has already given enough hints about the sequel. As mentioned above, the initial plans for Alan Wake 3 were drawn as early as 2010 just after the first instalment in the series had tasted success.

In an interview with GQ, Lake stated that, after the huge success of 2010’s Alan Wake, Microsoft was hungry for a sequel. At that time, Lake had planned to bring more elements from TV shows of a similar genre into the next game. Concepts for Alan Wake 3 were also drawn.

However, Microsoft wanted to own the rights to the Alan Wake franchise and Remedy Entertainment wasn’t ready to part ways with its creation so early into their journey. Hence, the franchise took a backseat to other titles at Remedy and Alan Wake 2’s production came to a halt.

As for Alan Wake 3’s status in 2023, nothing has been conceptualised as of now.

Its status is entirely dependent on the direction Sam Lake wants to take with his horror franchise. As the first video game had already set a high benchmark, and the second seems to have passed it with flying colours, Lake’s probably going to take his time (read: years) while brainstorming and developing a third chapter that’ll offer the best experience to gamers.

Alan Wake 3’s release date speculation

Alan Wake 2 has just arrived in digital and physical game stores, 13 years after the first instalment was released to the public. Based on that timeline, it is safe to assume that Sam Lake and Remedy Entertainment will take their own sweet time before releasing the third chapter of the franchise. Alan Wake 3 could end up not arriving till the early 2030s.

However, if the critical response to Alan Wake 2 translates to blockbuster sales as well in the coming weeks, we might just see the third chapter by 2027 or 2028.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Remedy Entertainment / Representational Image)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Alan Wake 3 confirmed?

While initial plans for Alan Wake 3 were conceptualised in the early 2010s, no official announcements have been made about its production status.

– What will be the gameplay of Alan Wake 3?

There is no information available about the gameplay of Alan Wake 3. However, we can expect it to feature the popular titular character.

– When is Alan Wake 3 expected to be released?

As of now, there is no concrete release date for Alan Wake 3.