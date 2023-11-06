All The ‘Uncharted’ Games In Order Of Chronology

If you’re yet to play Naughty Dog’s Indiana Jones-a-like action series and don’t know where to start, you’re in luck. Our guide will tell you how to play the Uncharted games in order of release and chronology.

Given the popularity of the Uncharted franchise, you may want to play through the games to see what all of the fuss is about. Fortunately, the order to play the games is rather straightforward, even if the PS Vita entry is tricky to play these days unless you own Sony’s unluckily failed handheld console.

Keep on reading to find out how to play the Uncharted games in release date order as well as in chronological order.

If you want to play the Uncharted games in the order that everyone else played them, here is the list to follow! We’ve included the original platforms and release years in brackets.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune (PS3, 2007)

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (PS3, 2009)

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (PS3, 2011)

Uncharted: Golden Abyss (PS Vita, 2011)

Uncharted: Fight for Fortune (PS Vita, 2012)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4, 2016)

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter (Android/iOS, 2016)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4, 2017)

It’s worth mentioning here that the portable entries in the franchise are not exactly essential, but you may still want to find a way to play them. You can strike Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Uncharted: Fight for Fortune and Uncharted: Fortune Hunter off that list if you want to streamline the process.

How to play the Uncharted games in chronological order

Want to follow the Uncharted story in the order that it all happened, from the perspective of Nathan Drake and his pals? Below is the order to follow!

Note: Fight For Fortune does not really have a place in this story-focused order, considering that it’s a digital card game rather than a narrative experience. Likewise, being a puzzle-based mobile game, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is excluded as well. The games below are the ones that really focus on the story.

Another note: Uncharted 4 opens with a flashback to Nathan’s youth, so you could play that game first if you really wanted to. We’d argue that it works better as a flashback, though, hence why we recommend the order below if you’re looking for a flowing narrative experience.

Uncharted: Golden Abyss

When it was putting together the launch lineup for the PS Vita, Sony made the bold choice of giving the Uncharted brand to Bend Studio (as opposed to the usual team from Naughty Dog). Thankfully, the team from Naughty Dog did oversee the process and share their learnings with Bend.

The result was Uncharted: Golden Abyss, a handheld-only prequel to all of the other games in the series. It kicks off with Nathan Drake and his pal Jason Dante heading to a dig site in Panama, setting in motion a series of events involving ancient amulets, special swords and plenty of action.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Finding Francis Drake’s burial site is the event that kicks off the first game in the mainline Uncharted series. Drake’s Fortune was released way back in 2007, and it hit the ground running with an action-adventure game that was quite the big deal for its time.

From the burial site, Nathan heads out on a secret route to El Dorado while searching for his friend, Sully, and there is a great mix of gameplay in place that only gets better as the series goes on.

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 2 begins with an epic climb through a train that is hanging off of an icy cliff which sets the stage for what is to come nicely.

The antagonist this time is war criminal Zoran Lazarevic and he puts up quite a fight against Nathan and his teammates as they search for the city of Shambhala and the Cintamani Stone.

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

In his third adventure, Nathan and his friends are on the hunt for the Iram of the Pillars, a lost Arabian city. But as ever, they are not alone in the search and this time, they are being hunted by someone that they had previously thought was an ally. We’ll say no more about that as we will likely be heading into spoiler territory for you.

You can pick up all three of the original Uncharted games as part of the Nathan Drake collection.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Years have passed since the original trilogy of games and we now find Nathan much older – but still ready to get into some serious trouble while adventuring. The quest here, and the one that brought Nathan out of retirement, is hunting down Henry Avery’s lost treasure.

There were some welcome changes to this video game too, including an increased emphasis on stealth and a fun multiplayer mode!

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Last but not least is Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which came along as an expansion to Uncharted 4. This time you play as Chloe Frazer who is on a mission to find the Tusk of Ganesh in India.

Also after getting some tusk in their life is ex-mercenary Nadine Ross and the pair find themselves going up against a powerful warlord as they attempt to find it.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.