Top 20 Point-And-Click PC Games That You Need To Try Today

As a gamer, it often feels nice to sit back and play something relaxing, using a single click, without a plethora of inputs. For all those times, when you want to ditch the conventional controller, point-and-click PC games come in as a great respite. Although most titles in this category may seem too simple to play, there are some impressive games, too, which you can find on some digging.
Studios like LucasArts, Telltale Games and Square Enix have invested heavily in creating games with exceptional stories, art direction and game design. More than the conventional game elements, these titles often require players to get intellectually and emotionally invested. You can also get your dose of horror entertainment, provided you choose the right titles.
Have we managed to get you interested in this genre of video games? If the answer is affirmative, you must be now looking to pick up some nice titles to begin with. Hence, we have gone a step ahead and curated a list of the top 20 point-and-click PC games that you can try out today.
What’s even better is that you can play some of these titles on your iOS and Android smartphones.
Best point-and-click video games for your collection
- Five Nights At Freddy’s
- The Medium
- Fran Bow
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- The Walking Dead
- The Wolf Among Us
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series
- Tales From the Borderlands
- King’s Quest
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Broken Age
- Thimbleweed Park
- Kathy Rain
- Grim Fandango
- 12 Minutes
- Monkey Island
- Papers, Please
- Broken Sword: The Shadow Of The Templars
Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the top point-and-click survival horror video games you can play. You assume the role of a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant, which features animatronic characters performing on a show stage for customers. At night, these animatronics roam the restaurant and the player must use security cameras and doors to monitor and keep them out of their office.
The game is praised for its gameplay and the ability to create a terrifying experience. This is a must-have on your library of point-and-click titles.
(Image Credits: Clickteam USA)
The Medium is a psychological horror game developed and published by Bloober Team. It was released for Windows and Xbox Series X/S in January 2021, followed by a PlayStation 5 release in September 2021. You take on the role of Marianne, who is able to travel between the real world and the spirit world. She is drawn to an abandoned resort in Poland where she uses her abilities to uncover a dark secret.
The game is known for its unique dual-world gameplay, wherein the two worlds are interconnected and the player’s actions in one world can affect the other.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Bloober Team)
Fran Bow is a dark psychological horror game developed by Killmonday Games and is available on Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You play as Fran Bow, a young girl struggling to cope with the death of her parents. Fran is placed in a psychiatric hospital, but she escapes and embarks on a journey to find her aunt. Along the way, Fran must confront her own inner demons and the horrors of the world around her.
The game explores themes of mental illness, loss, and grief.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Killmonday Games)
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis was developed by LucasArts and released for MS-DOS in 1992. The game follows Indiana Jones as he searches for the lost city of Atlantis. He faces Nazi agents, solves puzzles and explores several exotic locations on the way. This game is known for its branching storyline that allows the player to choose their own path of progress.
(Image Credits: Courtesy LucasArts)
Telltale Games stands out for its unique treatment of point-and-click style video games. The Walking Dead is one of its many creations. You play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who gets a second chance at life after the zombie apocalypse begins. Lee teams up with Clementine, a young girl who has lost her parents, along with other survivors in order to survive in this new world. The game has been known for its emotional storytelling, exploring themes of survival, loss and redemption.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Telltale Games)
Another entry from Telltale Games, this one follows Bigby Wolf, the Sheriff of Fabletown, a hidden community of fairy tale characters living in New York City. Bigby must investigate the murder of a Fable while keeping the community safe from both humans and other Fables.
The game is known for its dark and noir atmosphere, complex and nuanced characters, and mature storytelling. Every choice that the player makes decides the outcome of the story.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Telltale Games)
Released in 2016, this game follows Bruce Wayne as he tries to protect Gotham City from crime and corruption. He deals with the return of his former lover, Selina Kyle, and faces a new villain called the Children of Arkham. The game is known for its dark and gritty atmosphere, complex and nuanced characters, and unique choices and consequences system. You also get to deal with a variety of different puzzles and action sequences. It is available on all major platforms.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Telltale Games)
Released in 2017 by Telltale Games, the game follows the Guardians of the Galaxy as they find the powerful ‘Eternity Forge’. This artefact must be protected from the malicious Kree Hala the Accuser, who wants it for herself. Every choice that the player makes affects the story and the relationships between the characters. The latter is gauged by a ‘Friendship Meter’ system, a first of its kind in any video game.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Telltale Game)
Set on the fictional planet of Pandora, five years after the events of Borderlands 2, the game follows the stories of Rhys, Fiona, and Sasha. The three characters team up to find a hidden Vault, which contains powerful technology that could change the course of the Borderlands.
Developed by Telltale Games, this one is known for its humour, characters and its choices and consequences system. This is a must-play for fans of the series.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Telltale Games)
King’s Quest 2015 is a reboot of the classic series and is considered one of the best of its kind. Released as five episodes, the game follows the story of King Graham, who tells his granddaughter, Gwendolyn, stories about his adventures. You get to experience these adventures first-hand in a third-person perspective. As King Graham, you explore the world, solve puzzles and interact with other characters.
(Image Credits: The Odd Gentlemen)
This game was released by Square Enix in 2015. You play as Max Caulfield, a photography student who discovers that she has the ability to rewind time. You can use her ability to investigate the disappearance of her classmate, Chloe Price, and uncover a dark secret about her town. The game is known for its strong storytelling, its well-developed characters, and its choices and consequences system.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Square Enix)
Released in 2015 as the sequel to Life is Strange, the game follows the story of Sean and Daniel Diaz. The brothers go on a road trip to Mexico after a police officer kills their father. Daniel then discovers that he can move objects with his mind. The two must learn to live with this new power while dealing with the challenges of grief and loss.
Every decision that you make on behalf of these characters can affect the outcome of the story.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Square Enix)
Coming from the house of Bandai Namco Entertainment, Broken Age follows the stories of Vella Tartine and Shay Volta, who are from different worlds and are on a quest to break free from their respective prisons. Vella is trapped on a planet where she is forced to marry a monster every year, and Shay is trapped in a spaceship that is hurtling through space. The game features a variety of puzzles, which require players to use their intelligence and creativity to solve them.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Double Fine Productions)
Released in 2017, this game follows five playable characters connected to a mysterious death in the town of Thimbleweed Park. You are in charge of exploring the town, solving puzzles and interacting with other characters in order to uncover the truth behind the death and related strange occurrences.
The game has made a name for its humour and its engaging puzzles. A unique branching storyline also allows you to make choices that affect the ending of the game.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Terrible Toybox)
In 2016, Raw Fury published Kathy Rain on several platforms. The game puts you in the shoes of Kathy Rain, a young journalist who returns to her hometown of Conwell Springs to investigate the mysterious death of her grandfather. As Kathy, you explore the town, solve puzzles and interact with other characters to uncover the truth. The game offers a classic noir detective fiction style design that makes it a must-try for fans of the genre.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Raw Fury)
Released in 1998, Grim Fandango was published by LucasArts and used advanced 3D graphics. Set in the Land of the Dead, a retro-futuristic version of the 1950s, through which recently departed souls travel before they reach their final destination. You play as Manuel “Manny” Calavera, a travel agent for the recently deceased working for the Department of Death. Manny is tasked with helping almas (souls) travel to the Land of Eternal Rest but he gets caught up in a conspiracy that threatens his own salvation.
The core gameplay is all about conversing with characters, examining, collecting and using objects to solve puzzles.
(Image Credits: Courtesy LucasArts)
Released in 2021, 12 Minutes is one of the best thrillers in this genre. The game follows a man, voiced by actor James McAvoy, who is trapped in a 12-minute time loop on the night of his wife’s murder. You play from a third-person perspective and use your knowledge of the future to find the killer and save his wife.
The top-down perspective allows for an engaging gameplay. You can move objects around and until you figure out the solution, you can’t progress to the next level. Published by Annapurna Interactive, the game is available on PC and consoles.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Annapurna Interactive)
Monkey Island is another hit coming from the house of LucasArts. Released in 1990, the game was highly acclaimed and went on to spawn several sequels. The game follows the story of Guybrush Threepwood, a young man who dreams of becoming a pirate. He travels to an island where he must pass three trials in order to become a member of the pirate brotherhood. Along the way, he meets a variety of interesting characters, including the beautiful governor Elaine Marley and the evil pirate LeChuck. You get some tricky puzzles to solve along the way but there’s always some humour to accompany.
(Image Credits: Courtesy LucasArts)
Released originally in 2013, Papers, Please is an indie game developed by Lucas Pope. The game lets you take on the role of an immigration inspector at a checkpoint in the fictional Arstotzkan Soviet Socialist Republic. You must inspect the documents of travellers and decide whether to allow them entry into Arstotzka. The decisions you make have serious consequences for the characters in the game and hence, you have to be very careful. The retro pixel-like Soviet graphics are a nice touch. The game is available on PC, Mac, Android and iOS.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Lucas Pope)
Released in 1996 by Revolution Software, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars is considered to be one of the greatest adventure games ever made. The game follows the story of George Stobbart, an American tourist in Paris, and Nico Collard, a French journalist. The two characters team up to investigate the murder of Nico’s father, which they believe is connected to a conspiracy involving the Knights Templar and the Holy Grail.
Broken Sword: Director’s Cut was released later in 2023 with updated graphics, new voice acting and a couple of other features and remains the only version available to play today.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Revolution Software)
