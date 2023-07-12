EA’s ‘Black Panther’ Game: All You Need To Know About The New Title

Wakanda Forever! A new EA Black Panther video game is officially in the works. EA and Marvel Games have confirmed they are coming together to produce a special action-adventure video game based on Marvel’s Black Panther. To develop this game, they have established a new studio called Cliffhanger Games. This collaboration between Marvel Games and EA will bring forth an exciting new Black Panther adventure.

An all-new #BlackPanther story begins here at Cliffhanger Games. We’re a newly established @EA studio developing an original, single-player Black Panther action-adventure game exploring the world of Wakanda with @MarvelGames. Learn more: https://t.co/XIPT74DpuJ pic.twitter.com/0W2IwjwjSh — Cliffhanger Games (@CliffhangerDevs) July 10, 2023

EA’s ‘Black Panther’ game: What will the gameplay be like?

According to EA, the goal here is to create a vast and dynamic virtual environment that allows players to fully immerse themselves in the role of Black Panther, the guardian of Wakanda. To that effect, the studios will be curating an empowering experience where players can truly understand what it means to embody this legendary hero.

Cliffhanger Games, which is located in Seattle, is led by Kevin Stephens, who previously served as the studio head at Monolith Productions. If that name rings a bell, it’s because the studio is known for its work on popular titles like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The development team at Cliffhanger also includes experienced folks who have previously worked on popular games like Halo, God of War and Call of Duty.

Stephens also expressed his commitment to delivering an unparalleled and genuine Black Panther experience for fans. He said in a statement,

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”

When will the ‘Black Panther’ game come out?

Fans and video game enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer than expected to play this new title. Cliffhanger Games has mentioned that the Black Panther game is still in its early stages of development and has a considerable journey ahead. At this point, no specific release date has been announced for the same.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Marvel)