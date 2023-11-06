‘Fortnite’ Breaks Record By Hosting 44.7 Million Players In One Day With New Update

Fortnite is back with a big bang! Epic Games’ online battle royale title has been dormant over the last few years owing to a drop in interest for battle royale games. However, on November 4, Epic Games reportedly oversaw 44.7 million players logging into the game. The new record for the game can be attributed to the latest seasonal content that was dropped recently.

Released on November 3, 2023, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is a throwback to the original Chapter 1 map, allowing players to enjoy certain classic features for a limited time. The arrival of this special limited-time content saw a huge spike in player attendance for the Epic Games production. With this special season content released, the gaming community rushed to Fortnite, causing a huge influx for the game which saw some hard times in the last few years.

Here’s a quick overview of the recent achievements of Fortnite post the latest content drop.

Active ‘Fortnite’ players break previous record with new update

The official X handle of Fortnite proudly announced the highest number of total active players as soon as it dropped the Fortnite OG content.

‘Way to start things off with a big bang. We’re blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play,’ said the post on X.

Hence, the total number of Fortnite players on November 4 amounted to 44.7 million, which is big for any online game, especially for one that has been around since 2017.

Another report from Fortnite.GG reveals that November 4 saw a total of 6,172,463 active players battling it out all at once. This goes on to show that the nostalgia factor has been driving fans crazy as the newest season takes players back to the original content that debuted with the first release.

However, the record for concurrent players still stands at 12.3 million which was overseen at the Fortnite x Travis Scott in-game event. The record for total players has been broken by the Fortnite OG content drop.

What all is new (or old) with ‘Fortnite OG’?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG was released on November 3, 2023, to celebrate the original Chapter 1 map. Other than the original map, the Fortnite OG content drop brings back the original gameplay and some of the classic features that players used to enjoy back in its early days.

Flashback Friday just became “relive the best days of your life Friday” 💙#FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/i7NYTUnXJz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 3, 2023

The biggest draw is the original Chapter 1 map that finds favour with returning players. The map has been updated with some new topographical features but the core features remain unchanged. Similarly, the new gameplay map also brings some of the classic weapons and items that first debuted in 2017. Hence, returning players will be greeted with pleasantries like the tactical shotgun, pump shotgun, burst assault rifle and the SCAR weapon. Players will also get to see several items like shopping carts and ATKs.

There’s also a remixed battle pass that offers some of the classic skins as well as other cosmetic upgrades. Participants will be able to earn new rewards by completing several challenges.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Fortnite)