Is ‘GTA London’ In The Works? Here Is What We Know

The past year has been a whirlwind for Rockstar Games, with leaks and rumours regarding the next Grand Theft Auto dominating message boards and social media.

However, now that we know a trailer is on the way, hopefully, things will soon become clearer.

This hasn’t stopped the rumour spreaders, though. Oddly, the words ‘GTA London‘ are popping up in various corners of the internet.

Judging by pretty much every leak and rumour, the city of London is not where the next GTA is set. So what’s all this about?

Let’s try to unpack the reason people are talking about a British GTA-type game.

Why are people talking about ‘GTA London’?

All this talk about a GTA London isn’t actually regarding an official Grand Theft Auto release.

There’s a game in development called Ends, which looks like a possible rival for Rockstar’s flagship gangster series.

Developed by Concrete Realm, Ends looks like a gritty crime caper set on the streets of London. Check out the trailer below:

While it’s early days for Ends at the moment, it does remind us of the 2002 Team Soho classic The Getaway.

We’ll be sure to report more on Ends as and when we hear more, but it’s a pretty exciting prospect to explore an authentic London in a game again.

Will there be an official ‘GTA London’ game?

For the foreseeable future, we’d imagine Rockstar will be focusing on Grand Theft Auto 6. And if the leaks are anything to go by, GTA 6 will be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City – first seen in the eponymous 2002 game.

While nothing has been officially announced, according to someone who has supposedly seen its trailer, GTA 6 will feature two protagonists called Jason and Lucia.

This mysterious trailer supposedly features many shots of Vice City as well.

So it looks like the next GTA will be in a sunny location. The complete opposite of London.

Has ‘GTA’ ever been to London?

If you cast your minds back to the late ’90s (if you were born afterwards, lucky you), you might remember such a game existing.

It was an expansion pack (what we used to call a DLC) for the first Grand Theft Auto, and it was called Grand Theft Auto: London 1969. It went on to be released as its own game for the PlayStation 1.

If you’re curious about what it entailed, check out the gameplay video below:

It’s the old top-down, two-dimensional style but look at those Union Flag cars. Set in 1960s London, it focuses on that era’s crime and culture, such as the mods.

We reckon it’s worth doing your best Michael Caine impression and revisiting this gem.

