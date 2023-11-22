Lego x ‘Fortnite’: Potential Gameplay, Release Date And Other Details About The Collaboration

Lego x Fortnite is almost here! Leading toy company Lego and the Battle Royale game Fortnite have kept fans on their toes after teasing an exciting collaboration.

While initial rumours emerged a few weeks ago, Lego’s recent tweet serves as an official confirmation that an event or collaboration is indeed on the horizon. They have posted a previously leaked photo showcasing the Lego Llama, modelled after the beloved mascot of the game. Additionally, fresh leaks indicate that this collaboration might have a significant role in the upcoming Big Bang live event.

Curious to know more? Let’s take a look at the potential gameplay, release date and what else to expect from the new Fortnite x Lego crossover.

All we know about the potential ‘Fortnite’ x Lego collaboration

The officially announced Fortnite x Lego collaboration has generated quite a buzz with the leaks that have emerged. According to user Wenso on X (previously Twitter), who is known for posting gaming leaks, one such prominent feature speculated to be part of this collaboration is the Creative Mode. This mode is reminiscent of Minecraft, allowing players to freely build and create within the game, unleashing their imagination without bounds.

Lego will also have a creative mode where you can fly around and build anything, similar to Minecraft#Fortnite — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 21, 2023

Additionally, the upcoming mode is rumoured to introduce the capability to craft Dynamite, potentially utilising the infamous Bricks in the process. These enhancements promise to elevate the interactivity within the game, empowering players to get in touch with their creative side.

You can make Dynamite in LEGO Fortnite — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 21, 2023

According to Game Rant, numerous Lego-inspired elements are anticipated to debut, encompassing an array of features such as Workbenches, Map Markers and the introduction of the Lego Stud Gun. Additionally, The Lego Llama can make an appearance in the game.

This might not be the first time that the toy company has partnered with a game as it has a history of teaming up with major video game franchises like Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog and Animal Crossing. Their involvement in the gaming world extends beyond their own Lego video game titles.

When will the ‘Fortnite’ x Lego collaboration be released?

Based on leaks and rumours, the upcoming collaboration could be slated for launch on 7 December 2023.

