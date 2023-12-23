What We Know About ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ PS5 Game: Release Date, Gameplay And Voice Cast

Superhero fans looking for an action-packed larger-than-life experience on the PS5 platform have largely been restricted to Insomniac’s Spider-Man games over the last few years. There’s barely anything else on the table that is as exciting, both in terms of the plot and gameplay experience.

Surely, you can consider Crystal Dynamics’ The Avengers for a multi-cast RPG experience but the gameplay is a lethargic disappointment that fails to deliver on an immersive superhero-festooned adventure. The same goes for Square Enix’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which despite the positive feedback fails to match up to Sony’s productions. In such a world, Marvel’s Wolverine is the only ray of hope, promising a mature take on one of the world’s most loved superheroes.

Under development by the same team that’s responsible for the three Spider-Man games on the PS5, Marvel’s Wolverine makes big promises. The first official teaser trailer made us barely hold on to our excitement and now with the recent bunch of leaks, it seems that the wait for this PS5 game will be worth it.

If you are unable to contain your excitement (like us), join us as we embark on a quest to uncover everything we know about Marvel’s Wolverine video game.

‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ PS5 game: What we know officially

The first official announcement for the Wolverine video game was made in September 2021 alongside the announcements for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. At the time, Insomniac Games released a teaser trailer depicting the kind of gameplay fans can expect. Everyone’s favourite superhero engages his Adamantium claws amidst the background of a bar brawl in the short teaser video, thereby confirming an action-packed gameplay concept.

The developers made it abundantly clear that Marvel’s Wolverine will be a standalone video game and will have involvement with the Spider-Man franchise. However, Wolverine could set the stage for the future X-Men titles planned by the studio, as revealed by the latest leaks coming from the massive data breach at Insomniac Games.

Speaking of the latest leaks…

Insomniac Games’ ‘Wolverine’ will feature immersive gameplay

The data breach at Insomniac may have been devastating for the developers but on the other hand, it finally shed some light on the long-awaited project that fans haven’t heard from in ages.

The leaked assets have revealed the presence of Wolverine’s iconic yellow and black suit in the game alongside the ‘civilian Logan’ outfit, the latter teased in the original teaser from 2021. Other than his claws, Logan will also get to use a katana-style sword against multiple assailants.

So Insomniac just had a BIG data breach Revealing these upcoming titles – Venom (2025)

– Wolverine (2026)

– Spider-Man 3 (2028)

– New Ratchet & Clank (2029)

– X-Men (2030) As well as as a Gameplay LEAK of Wolverine 👇#InsomniacGames #Wolverine

pic.twitter.com/kMIeGuqenJ — Player 2 (@Player2_Gaming) December 19, 2023

As Wolverine, you will get to participate in a lot of combat with enemies and you could engage with brutal takedowns. Simultaneously, there will be some missions that will make you rely on stealth to get things done. Players will get to rely on Logan’s enhanced sensor for hearing and smelling out clues, as demonstrated in one of the many released clips. Parkour fans are also in for a treat as the technique is baked into the core gameplay.

As for the cast, Marvel’s Wolverine will include some of the prominent characters from the X-Men portfolio like Jean Gray, Davina, Mystique, Callisto and more. Logan’s character will be voiced by Liam McIntyre for all the cutscenes and the dialogues.

Lastly, the leak also reveals some of the locations that Marvel’s Wolverine will base its story on. The game’s plot will take players across Alaska, Avalon, Canada, Japan and the fictional island of Madripoor from X-Men.

‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ game release date on the PS5

The data breach at Insomniac Games revealed an entire timeline for its future superhero-based projects. Venom will be the first project to be released to the world in 2025 after 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Marvel’s Wolverine has been destined for a 2026 release, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 planned for 2028 and an X-Men video game expected to be released in 2030.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Insomniac Games)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Marvel’s Wolverine releasing?

Marvel’s Wolverine is expected to be released in 2026.

– What will the gameplay of Marvel’s Wolverine be like?

The developers have hinted at a mature gameplay style for Marvel’s Wolverine, including a lot of action-packed combat and stealth missions.

– Is Marvel’s Wolverine a PS5 exclusive?

Marvel’s Wolverine is expected to be released as a PS5 exclusive upon release and could ported over to the next-generation Sony console.