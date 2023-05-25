Everything We Know About Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 2’, The Upcoming PS5 Exclusive

There’s a new Spider-Man game coming to town and based on everything we have seen so far, it might be an absolute banger. Sony’s award-winning developer Insomniac is back with a heavy dose of Spider-Man for fans. Taking hints from the multiverse trend that has taken over pop culture lately, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 brings two iterations of Spider-Man (both Peter Parker and Miles Morales) together to fight a common villain, one of their own kind. The game will grace the PlayStation 5 console as an exclusive title later this year and if its trailer has already gotten you pumped, we have some more information that will further fuel your excitement.

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is yet to get an official release date, the studio has been teasing fans with exciting details. Case in point, the ‘Fall 2023’ launch that Insomniac Games is planning. So, given that the game’s release is just a few months away and with the developers probably adding the finishing touches right now, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

What will be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date?

On the PlayStation blog, Sony mentioned ‘Fall 2023’ as the release window for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5. However, voice actor Tony Todd (playing Venom) has further narrowed down the release date. In one of his tweets, Todd mentioned that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could see an early release in September 2023. His tweet was later deleted, so make of that what you will (we believe that’s further confirmation).

Are there two ‘Spider-Men’ in the game?

Yes! For the third game in the franchise, Insomniac is bringing together both protagonists from its previous games. So we will get to see Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in the iconic red suit fighting villains alongside Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. This is also the first time that the multiverse concept is being incorporated into the game’s universe. Marvel had earlier done the same with the MCU by bringing together all three Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Who will be the villain in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is bringing in Venom as the main antagonist for the game. However, Insomniac is yet to reveal the powers and/or special moves Venom will be able to use in the game.

Gameplay: Can you play in co-op mode?

Unfortunately, no. Ryan Schneider, Insomniac’s Head of Franchise Strategy, says, “We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet”.

In layman’s terms, this means you will be able to play in a single-player mode with both characters. This could be somewhat similar to the single-player campaign of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, wherein players would be able to choose and switch between the two protagonists during the course of the game.

The game’s trailer also gave us a glimpse of all the new technology and fighting abilities our ‘Spider-Men’ will get to use. You can expect to see similar gameplay dynamics and missions as the previous Spider-Man games albeit with new weapons and skills.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to the PS4 or PC?

PS4 players will miss out on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as Insomniac Games has announced it as a PS5 exclusive. “We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023,” they said in the PlayStation Blog.

As for PC players, they need to wait for the next big announcement from the studio as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently confirmed to be a PS5 exclusive for 2023. Considering the late arrival of the previous games to the PC, we expect Spider-Man 2 to also, eventually, migrate to the PC later in its lifecycle.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy PlayStation Blog)