Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Pokémon Go Timeless Travels’ Event

Pokémon Go was a groundbreaking game when it was first released back in 2016.

Using augmented reality, it merged our world with that of our favourite video game creatures. It also got our step count up by a considerable amount.

And it’s still massively popular today. This year saw Pokémon Go Fest come to London, where fans played the game for bonus items and celebrated all things Pokémon.

The game is, yet again, proving its relevance with a new season: Pokémon Go Timeless Travels. If you’re as curious as we are, let’s take a closer look at where Pokémon Go is going next…

The next Pokémon Go season – Timeless Travels – went live on 1st December 2023. If you don’t already have the game, now would be a good time to download it. Better late than never, and it’s free!

When does ‘Pokémon Go Timeless Travels’ end?

Pokémon Go Timeless Travels ends on 1st March 2024 at 10 am local time. It’s a long season that’ll take you right into spring, so we’re expecting a lot of exciting features and bonuses.

Wondering what exactly these features will be? Let’s take a further look…

What does ‘Pokémon Go Timeless Travels’ entail? The new season explained

As with every new season of Pokémon Go, we can expect many new challenges, events, bonuses and – of course – pocket monsters themselves. In fact, let’s start with them.

New Pokémon to watch out for

At the moment, there are five confirmed new Pokémon coming with the Timeless Travels season. As the season is four months long, we imagine there will be plenty more. But the ones we’re certain of are:

Lab Coat Pikachu

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Decidueye

Wyrdeer

Seasonal bonuses

Five seasonal bonuses take place through the course of Timeless Travels. A couple of these depend on your current level, but most of them are accessible to all. They are:

Players level 31 or above get a higher chance for a Rare Candy XL after winning an in-person five-star raid

Players level 31 or above get one Candy XL when trading

An extra Candy when trading Pokémon

Earn increased XP for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak

Earn increased XP and Stardust for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak

Pay-to-play Timed Research quests at the start of every month

Seasonal events

Now, let’s take a look at the events that will be taking place across the season. As we’ve said, it’s a long season, so there may be more to come.

We’ll update this page when they do, but at the time of writing, the following events have been confirmed:

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day – 3rd December

Catch-Up Community Day – 16th to 17th December

Community Day – 6th January 2024

Community Day Classic – 20th January 2024

Community Day – 4th February 2024

Spawn Rates

A new season means a change in spawn rates, so different Pokémon are more likely to appear in certain locations. And the location does matter! For example, cities and forests have different Pokémon. As do the northern and southern hemispheres.

We’ll separate the lists into these categories below – hopefully your favourite will fall into your location on the Venn diagram!

Forests

Smoliv

Parasect

Alolan Exeggutor

Passimian

Scyther

Combee

Dwebble

Cities

Zigzagoon

Ampharos

Vulpix

Sneasel

Nimble

Trubbish

Klink

Mountains

Alolan Geodude

Bronzor

Roggenrola

Rhyhorn

Larvitar

Sableye

Drilbur

Beaches

Paldean Wooper

Alolan Dugtrio

Shellder

Goomy

Lotad

Corphish

Clamperl

Northern Hemisphere

Deerling

Fennekin

Beldum

Pidove

Foongus

Chespin

Froakie

Southern Hemisphere

Deerling

Shroomish

Gible

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Starly

As soon as anything else surfaces about the upcoming season, we’ll let you know right here. For now, though, let’s get ready to increase our step count and get fit this winter!

