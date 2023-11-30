Are We Getting A ‘Spider-Man 2’ DLC Featuring Daredevil?

It’s only been a few weeks since Insomniac Games’s Spider-Man 2 dropped, but many of us have already finished the game multiple times.

It’s not that we don’t have a life (honestly). Now that we have the platinum trophy, though, what next? More to the point, will Spider-Man 2 get a DLC?

While it’s true that there are a few options available once we finish the game, we’re itching for new missions and a new story to unfold. So what do we know about the DLC? Have the developers said anything about it?

Well, let’s take a look at what’s been confirmed and what’s likely to happen, given the track record of the previous games in the franchise.

Will ‘Spider-Man 2’ get a DLC?

At the time of writing, there is no news regarding any planned DLC for Spider-Man 2. The developers haven’t hinted at anything as of yet, but they probably have their hands full. After all, the game has only been out for a few weeks.

So while there’s no news, we would bet a lot of money that a DLC will arrive for Spider-Man 2 at some point. After all, its predecessor had a very successful DLC. But when can we expect it for the sequel? Well, let’s take a closer look at that previous game.

When could the ‘Spider-Man 2’ DLC be released?

Spider-Man’s DLC in 2018 was called The City That Never Sleeps and had three chapters: The Heist, Turf Wars and Silver Lining. It served as somewhat of an epilogue to the main game, and we recon Spider-Man 2 will get a similar ending tacked on. But when can we expect it?

Well, the first chapter of The City That Never Sleeps came out on 23rd October 2018. The base game was released on the 7th of September, which was about a month earlier.

So that might mean we can expect a DLC before the end of 2023! Maybe sometime in December?

We’ll update this page as soon as anything DLC-related surfaces!

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

