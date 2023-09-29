Are We Getting A ‘Spider-Man 3’ PS5 Game? Here Is What We Know So Far

Spider-Man fans and gamers, October promises to be quite an exciting month for you. Following the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on the PS5 on October 20. The excitement of fans is at an all-time high as they’ll get to experience the next chapter in Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ stories in a few weeks.

There will also be new adversaries to deal with.

Gamers on the PS5 can expect to encounter a fresh set of villains in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including the likes of Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

While everyone is understandably excited about and looking forward to Spider-Man 2 on the PS5, we might have some insights for Spider-Man 3, the PS5 sequel that’ll likely take this popular video game franchise forward.

So, is the fourth game really happening? Is it already in the works? If this is something that has sparked your curiosity, we might have some answers for you. So, without further ado, here is everything we know about the potential Spider-Man 3 PS5 game.

Is a ‘Spider-Man 3’ PS5 game in the works?

In an interview with Gizmodo, Spider-Man 2’s director Ben Arfmann discussed potential directions for future instalments of the franchise, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 being approved for the PS5. He simply expressed his team’s deep affection for the game and how fortunate they all feel to have the opportunity to continue crafting more captivating stories. He said;

“I mean, I would love to be able to talk about that. We love this game and are so excited about this game. I’m really hoping that fans love it in the same way that we do. And we’re going to be so lucky to get to tell more stories. But, for right now, I think what we can talk about is the game that comes out October 20.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Mee, a senior writer and James Stevenson, the director of community and marketing at Insomniac Games, also weighed in on the possibility of more stories unfolding after the release of Spider-Man 2. Stevenson playfully hinted at a sequel by stating that “maybe there’s a post-credits scene”, leaving fans with something to look forward to.

When will ‘Spider-Man 3’ release on the PS5?

Although there is no confirmation about a Spider-Man 3 PS5 game being in development, the chances are more likely than not.

Sony and Insomniac Games have put a lot of dedicated effort into creating two outstanding Spider-Man games, with the third releasing in October. Looking at this pattern, and factoring in Ben Arfmann’s statements, it’s clear that the team is forward-thinking and already planning for what lies ahead for the video game franchise.

Given that there were approximately two years between the release dates of the first two games as well as the second and third games, fans can expect a similar timeframe if/when Spider-Man 3 gets officially green-lit. So, till then, keep yourself engaged with Marvel’s Spider-2, which is being released on October 20 2023.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Playstation)