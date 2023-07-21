‘The Walking Dead: Betrayal’ Announced At San Diego Comin-Con 2023 With An Interesting Plot Twist

Over the years, The Walking Dead franchise has given us some truly memorable zombie-killing fests. Intertwined with interesting stories and powerful characters, the bar of expectations is always set high with every release. At this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, a new entry in The Walking Dead franchise was announced and that too with an exciting plot twist. Titled The Walking Dead: Betrayal, this video game takes a break from the usual drama and puts social deception at centre stage.

Announced by Skybound and Other Ocean Interactive, The Walking Dead: Betrayal is trying to do something quite interesting – fuse Among Us’s popular gameplay with The Walking Dead universe. This translates to a multiplayer game where the player can get into a lobby with their friends to fight off the ‘undead’.

While there’s no denying the fact that The Walking Dead: Betrayal sounds exciting on paper, there are enough ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ to put off a majority of the gaming crowd. In case you are wondering about what we are referring to, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming video game.

What we know about ‘The Walking Dead: Betrayal’

The Walking Dead: Betrayal is built around the concept of social deception, which games such as Among Us and The Winter Project popularised a few years ago. The idea is to have a small group of players working together to undertake a main mission. The game then assigns some players with a secret secondary mission to sabotage one or more aspects of the main mission.

In The Walking Dead: Betrayal, the social deception concept is fused with a zombie-infested world. The game will allow up to eight players to play at the same time. In the middle of the ‘undead outbreak’, this small group of people will be tasked to secure themselves from the dangerous hordes of zombies. The group has to build a small settlement in rural Canada and work together to maintain it. Players will have to craft weapons, cook food and communicate with other party members in order to survive.

However, the game brings in a twist with its social deception missions. Some players will be assigned a secret mission to sabotage the system and delay its maintenance. For example, the trailer footage shows some players secretly sabotaging weapons and supplies or setting a small group of arrested zombies free.

In essence, there will always be an imposter in your group and the challenge will be to find the person before a catastrophe happens.

‘The Walking Dead: Betrayal’: When is it releasing?

The publisher is yet to reveal an official release date for the game. However, The Walking Dead: Betrayal will be available to select players in a closed beta test starting August 10, 2023. Those interested in trying their luck can register for beta access via Steam.

Which platforms will the game be available on?

The Walking Dead: Betrayal will be solely available on Steam. No announcements have been made regarding the game’s availability on Xbox and PlayStation consoles yet.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Steam / Skybound Games)