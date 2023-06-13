Ubisoft Forward: New Releases And Highlights From This Year’s Event

Star Wars: Outlaws, Prince of Persia, and a whole lot of Assassin’s Creed. Here are some of the highlights from this year’s Ubisoft Forward.

Video game publisher Ubisoft just held this year’s Ubisoft Forward event where they unveiled—or rather, dropped en masse—a bunch of details, gameplay reveals, and beta announcements for a number of their games. There were a lot of reveals during the event so we whittled it down to some of the things that caught our eye.

From Star Wars: Outlaws to Assassin’s Creed, these are some of the highlights from this year’s Ubisoft Forward.

We got a good look at the gameplay for Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars: Outlaws is the first open-world game set in the galaxy far, far away, and that’s a daunting thing to pull off. While the Summer Game Fest gave us a trailer, Ubisoft Forward unveiled ten glorious minutes of gameplay footage that showed us what we could get up to in the game. The combat seems to be a tad clunky, but the freedom of choice—and having to deal with the consequences—is exciting. Plus, we get our own ship and have to outrun the Empire in exciting space battles. Finally, who can resist Nix, your cute little companion who is actually helpful in tight situations?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage shows off its “back to basics” approach

The almost eight-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage shows that the gameplay is a mix of old and new. Basim, the game’s protagonist, has a bird companion named Enkidu that basically acts as a drone, scouting locations and tagging enemies much like in the more recent Assassin’s Creed games. However, the combat and parkour is very old-school and reminiscent of the good ol’ Ezio days.

An extended look at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Another game that seems to perfectly blend old and new is the brand new Prince of Persia. The game’s developers took players into an almost six-minute deep dive on how they created the game while also showing some of the game’s combat and platforming mechanics.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora allows players to explore and play in the world of Pandora

The first gameplay trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gives off very PlayStation’s Horizon vibes but also promises a lot of fun exploration and adventuring on the eponymous planet. Players will be able to customise the beast they ride on and explore the beautiful and varied landscapes of the planet. They will also be taking the fight to a villainous human organisation that’s abusing the resources of Pandora, the very same organisation that kidnapped the player’s character when they were young.

The announcement of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Assassin’s Creed is coming to VR. Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is coming to MetaQuest, and while the trailer promises an immersive experience, we’ll have to wait until some actual gameplay is shown to see if it’s true.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade has a new trailer

The franchise heads to China during the Qin Dynasty in Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, an open-world mobile game, which is a first for Assassin’s Creed. The brief glimpses of gameplay look promising, and gamers can sign up now for the beta test that’s scheduled for this summer.

A better look at The Crew Motorfest

The great thing about The Crew is it celebrates motorsports like no other game does. Its latest entry doubles down on that and takes place in the beautiful island of O’ahu, offering a stunning background all while you speed down its streets. Like previous games, the trailer showed that players can enjoy a variety of different types of motorsports. One specific thing that caught my eye was the addition of electric supercars, which is pretty neat.

The closed beta for Skull and Bones is coming soon

Players have been waiting for a while for Skull and Bones, but we’re inching slowly and slowly towards the game being fully released. During Ubisoft Forward, it was announced that a closed beta will begin on August 25. Sadly, it’s only for PC players, but if you are on PC, registration for the closed beta is open now.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok