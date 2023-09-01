‘Starfield’, ‘MK1’ And Other Video Games Releasing In September 2023

While August may have been a bit mundane for gamers around the world, September 2023 is compensating well with an array of upcoming video games releasing on both consoles and online.
There is much chatter around two particular titles, owing to either the legacy of their makers or the legendary status of the franchise they belong to. Starfield from Bethesda and Mortal Kombat 1 from NetherRealm Studios are everywhere on social media, forums, blogs and media dedicated to gaming culture.
The craze around the two, in particular, is understandable. The various glimpses of Starfield promise a gaming experience that could be unmatched in recent memory in terms of graphics and gameplay. On the other hand, just the name of Mortal Kombat 1 (and its instantly recognisable theme music originally composed by Olivier Adams and Maurice “Praga Khan” Engelen in 1994) causes an adrenaline rush in legions of its loyal fans.
But these are not the only two among the games coming out in September 2023 that make the month exciting for gamers.
There is NBA 2K24 for basketball fans, The Crew Motorfest for racing fans, Payday 3 for first-person shooter fans, Lies of P for fans of immersive storytelling, Mineko’s Night Market for those who like simple Japanese games, and EA Sports FC 24 for those who cannot get enough of football.
In short, there is a video game for almost all types of players in September 2023 — something that is rarely seen every month. Of course, as has been the case every time, games will be out on consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch besides the omnipresent PC through online game marketplaces such as Steam.
These are the upcoming video games in September 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
Release date: 6 September
Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC
Bethesda’s Starfield is one of the most-awaited games of 2023. Development of the game started in 2017. It is the first intellectual property of Bethesda Game Studios in 25 years. Todd Howard, the studio’s executive producer, called it “Skyrim in space,” referring to the fifth main instalment of Bethesda’s critically acclaimed action role-playing series, The Elder Scrolls.
Set in the far future, precisely in 2330 CE, the action-adventure game involves planet exploration and epic space battles with an unnamed player character as the principal protagonist. According to the game’s storyline, humanity embarked on a planetary colonisation spree in 2156 CE. As centuries passed, factions emerged and vied for control over the newly discovered planets. Planetary exploration is a key feature of the game.
Trailers of the game have been very well received, including a cinematic version. The trailers indicate that players will not only have to find a mysterious object but also have to engage in battles with both extraterrestrial species and humans. Based on the trailers, some have drawn parallels to certain elements of Star Wars — such as hyperdrive and dreadnoughts.
Players who have purchased the Starfield Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or the Constellation Edition of Starfield will be granted Starfield Early Access on 1 September. It will get a full release five days later.
Image credit: Bethesda
Release date: 8 September
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
NBA 2K24 is the 25th main instalment in the long-running basketball sports simulation video games in production uninterrupted since 1999. The game is an emulation of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
The latest version honours the late Kobe Bryant on its cover and features the basketball legend as a playable character. MAMBA MOMENTS, a game mode dedicated to Bryant’s illustrious career as the Los Angeles Lakers’ shooting guard, allows players to relive some of his greatest feats on the basketball court. The animation and action have been enhanced to near real-life movements through a new technology called ProPLAY.
Players can use modes such as MyTeam from the previous instalment of NBA 2K24 and create their own basketball superstar using an enhanced MyPLAYER option. By collecting in-game cards, players can also build their own MyTEAM, comprising current and legendary players for advantages in both single and multiplayer modes.
Image credit: 2K/@2K/Twitter
Release date: 12 September
Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Super Bomberman R 2 is a sequel to Konami’s 2017 hit Super Bomberman R. It is the latest addition to the world-famous Bomberman franchise, which started in 1983.
Like its predecessor, Super Bomberman R 2 is a fun-filled adventure where players have to engage in battle within uniquely designed mazes. The objective is to defeat opponents by deftly placing bombs without taking damage.
The new game features a variety of modes: Standard, Grand Prix, Battle 64 and a new one called Castle. The new mode allows players to play either as defenders of a castle or attackers. There is also a Stage Editor, which lets players design their own mazes for Castle mode and share them online with other players around the world for a multiplayer experience.
Image credit: Konami Digital Entertainment
Release date: 14 September
Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The Crew Motorfest is a high-octane racing video game that comes from French gaming giant Ubisoft. Players get to take their pick from a collection that features hundreds of cars from the real world. Both legendary cars such as the 1974 Lamborghini Miura SV and hyperfast modern machines such as the 2022 Red Bull RB18 Formula 1 car.
But it isn’t just the cars that set the game apart from others; there are powerboats and aircraft that players can take control of for a much more exhilarating experience in the game.
All the boats are post-2016 models, with the 2021 Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht, a type that MMA legend Conor McGregor owns, being the latest available option. The planes, however, range from both World War II-era, such as Supermarine Spitfire Mk IX fighter aircraft, and modern-day sports planes such as Harmon Rocket III from 2018.
The game is set in a fictionalised map based on Oʻahu in Hawaii. Initial reviews suggest that the open world map is practically a scaled-down version of the entire contiguous United States. Parallels have been drawn with Microsoft’s Forza Horizon series of games. However, The Crew Motorfest has its own unique style of gameplay, in which players might have to reach from one point of the island to another in a 1950s car with no modern navigation assistance and just photographs of landmarks on the screen acting as guides.
Campaigns are thematic and include car culture universes, ranging from American muscle to Japanese-style street racing. High-speed street races through Honolulu, off-road driving tests on a volcanic slope, and flying or sailing are also part of the experience.
Image credit: The Crew Motorfest/@TheCrewGame/Twitter
Release date: 19 September
Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Perhaps the most-awaited game of 2023, Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest instalment in the long-running Mortal Kombat franchise which has spawned comic books, film adaptations, TV shows, music and animated series since the first game in 1992.
Mortal Kombat 1 is both a reboot of the franchise and a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11 (2019). A new era is created by the Fire God Liu Kang, the central hero of the Mortal Kombat story. Several other legendary characters from the series will appear as playable fighters in the main roster of the game. These include Shao Kahn, Johnny Cage, Kitana, Kung Lao, Mileena, Raiden, Rain and Shang Tsung.
But the most significant of all the returning characters are certainly Sub-Zero and Scorpion — widely hailed as two of the greatest game characters of all time.
Besides the main roster of fighters, the game will see unique characters who can be called upon for assistance during a fight. They help the player’s fighter by quickly executing certain moves on the opponent.
In July 2023, maker NetherRealm Studios confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 will also feature three unique characters from different franchises as playable characters in the main roster. These include Homelander from The Boys, Omni-Man from Invincibles and Peacemaker from DC Comics. The characters will be part of the game’s Kombat Pack DLC.
Image credit: Mortal Kombat 1/@MortalKombat/Twitter
Release date: 19 September
Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Lies of P is described as a “soulslike” video game. Soulslike is a sub-genre that came into being and became popular at the same time with the critically acclaimed 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware. The sub-genre is essentially action-adventure but marked by high difficulty and environmental storytelling, which is often told in a convoluted style.
Developed and published by Neowiz Games with Round8 Studio, the game is inspired by Carlo Collodi’s 19th-century novel The Adventures of Pinocchio. The player character is also based on Pinocchio and is a puppet created by Geppetto. The story is set in the fictional city of Krat, where madness and bloodlust have consumed almost everyone. The player character has to battle against monsters and other nefarious characters in order to meet Geppetto.
According to its director Choi Ji-Won, the game has three endings.
“There are three different endings and if you get to the end of the story there’s a big surprise, a twist, waiting for you. The decisions that you made throughout the game will lead you to endings, so it’s not something that you have to pick at the ending, it will lead you throughout the game,” Choi told IGN.
Lies of P won three awards, including Best Action Adventure Game and Best Role Playing Game, at the 2022 Gamescom.
Image credit: Neowiz
Release date: 21 September
Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Set in an “enormous representation” of New York City, Payday 3 is the third instalment in the Payday series of games, which was launched in 2011. The first-person shooter is about robbing banks, committing thefts, targeting armoured personnel carriers, or taking hostages with the singular objective of completing a mission — which ends if the planned heist is successful.
Dallas, Chains, Wolf and Hoxton, the four original criminals from the first two games, return in Payday 3. The story is set several years after the events of Payday 2 (2013), during which period the gang had disappeared without a trace and gone their separate ways. For reasons unknown, they regroup and return for another heist.
The third instalment sees an upgrade in gameplay with things such as mass surveillance and cryptocurrency becoming part of the storyline.
Payday 3 has been developed by Overkill Software and published by Starbreeze Studios.
Image credit: PAYDAY 3/@PAYDAYGame/Twitter
Release date: 26 September
Platform: Switch, PC
A fun-filled, narrative-driven, social simulation adventure game, Mineko’s Night Market might instantly captivate with its beautiful artwork. Immersed in Japanese culture, the game takes players through a tale of food, friendship and tradition. Of course, there are cats, too, and loads of them.
The protagonist of the tale is Mineko, who is new to the island at the base of Mount Fugu. The townsfolk worship a feline deity named Nikko, also known as Sun Cat. Though a myth, Nikko has been spotted by the residents quite frequently.
Mineko has to help the struggling village and its residents by participating in tasks that might include going on quests and crafting unique items for the weekly Night Market where barter might help create friendships.
Image credit: Humble Games
Release date: 29 September
Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
EA Sports FC 24 is one of the most anticipated among the upcoming games of September 2023. The reason is it is the first football game from EA Sports after it parted ways with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in 2022. Technically, therefore, gamers see it as ‘FIFA 24’ but without the FIFA label.
Apparently, only the name has changed, and the gameplay experience is the same. Its features include HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and a revolutionised Frostbite Engine. All of these greatly enhance the graphics and the in-field experience.
A major new addition to the game is the ability for players to be able to play with both women’s and men’s football stars alongside each other in Ultimate Team XI. Another first for the game is Ultimate Team Evolutions, which lets players improve the skills of the footballers they have created by completing Evolutions objectives.
The game’s Standard Edition cover features Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Its Ultimate Edition cover has 31 iconic current and former footballers from around the world, including Marta, Ronaldinho, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane, Pelé and David Beckham.
Image credit: EA SPORTS FC/@EASPORTSFC/Twitter
(Hero image: Mortal Kombat 1/@MortalKombat/Twitter; Featured image: Bethesda)