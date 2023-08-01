‘Atlas Fallen’ And Other Best Video Games Releasing In August 2023

August 2023 appears to be a slow month for fans of video games. This is because there are only a few titles that are either eagerly anticipated or have a chance of success.

This indicates that August, which marks the end of summer, is going to be a tad less energetic for gamers unlike the past couple of months which saw some outstanding games making a mark in the industry. Some of them, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released on 12 May, and Street Fighter 6, which premiered on 2 June, have been received with overwhelming critical acclaim and commercial success.

But this doesn’t mean that August is going to be boring. Some titles are highly anticipated not only because of the historic success of the franchises they are part of but also because the wait for them has been particularly long. Among such games are Baldur’s Gate III of the acclaimed Baldur’s Gate franchise and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is the sixth main instalment in the Armored Core series.

While both games are meant for fans of action-adventure, there are a handful of titles which could be of interest to those who prefer to add a dash of fun to an immersive gaming experience. For them, titles such as WrestleQuest and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk would seem to be the ideal picks.

Like every month, most of the video games in August 2023 are designed for all consoles — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S as well as Nintendo Switch. Of course, devoted Steam players on PC also have titles to choose from.

Upcoming video games for dedicated gamers in August 2023