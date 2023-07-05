‘The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie’ And 8 Other Exciting Video Games Releasing In July 2023

Although summer brings a dry spell for gamers with most big releases reserved for year-end, this July has some new and exciting titles up its sleeves. With Nintendo and Capcom leading the pack of upcoming video games releasing in July 2023, the month seems to have something for everyone.

Compared to the heavyweight video game releases of June, which included Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, Crash Team Rumble, Aliens: Dark Descent and AEW Fight Forever, the July calendar might look relatively sparse. However, it is definitely not a dull period for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch and PC gamers.

The Nintendo Direct event, held on 21 June 2023, gave a sneak peek into all that’s brewing on the Switch console. Pikmin 4 — a highly awaited drop of the season — is the first mainline release in the popular video game franchise since 2013’s Pikmin 3.

Other major contenders for the month’s spotlight include Capcom’s action-packed title Exoprimal and the spooky Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The release of the kids-friendly game, Disney Illusion Island, also seems perfectly timed with July ushering in the summer break fervour.

Not to forget, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is another highly anticipated upcoming video game title. The Japanese role-playing game (RPG) from the Trails series is set to become the epic culmination of the franchise.

Upcoming video games that will keep you glued to your gaming consoles in July 2023