2024 Tesla Model 3 Arrives In Thailand, Prices Revealed

Even though the unicorn-like Cybertruck pickup truck is Tesla’s favourite kid these days, the masses are more excited about Tesla’s updated entry-level sedan. With a recent update to its set of features, the new 2024 Tesla Model 3 seems poised to take on the new breed of all-electric sedans from global automakers like Kia, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Hyundai. The new Model 3 has already been available in Malaysia for a few months and Tesla is now bringing it to Thailand with all the bells and whistles to lure new drivers.

Tesla is putting up the new Model 3 on sale and ahead of the deliveries, the company has clarified just how much it would cost to own one. As usual, there are two powertrain variants to choose from, both delivering different driving ranges and performance capabilities. Drivers can also choose from several trim levels, customisation options and self-driving feature packs. In typical Tesla fashion, there are a lot of options to choose from, which is great news for anyone who has extra shillings to spare on their brand-new Tesla.

So, before you head over to Tesla’s website to reserve a Model 3, join us as we explore the variants and what each of them would cost you, even if you opt for additional equipment on offer.

2024 Tesla Model 3: What’s new?

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 is more of a midlife update instead of an extensive overhaul.

Despite those sharp new headlights and sleek tail lights, the Model 3 is mechanically the same as the outgoing model. The car retains its robust chassis architecture that ensures top-notch safety standards for a sedan. Other than the usual palette of glossy colours, the 2024 Tesla Model 3 can also be configured in Stealth Gray and Ultra Red. The minor refinements make it look more like the Tesla Model S.

In stark contrast, the interiors of Model 3 have been completely revamped with an all-new dashboard featuring a wraparound design. The ambient lighting along with the minimalist theme enhances the overall appeal whereas the new steering wheel with no control stalks aims to make life a tad bit easier for the driver. The 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system now houses the gear selector control along with all the funky functionalities you expect from Tesla (there’s also a Camp mode that replicates a campsite ambience with a digital fireplace on the display and cosy cabin temperatures). The cabin also features new 360-degree acoustic glass to keep things quieter.

For those concerned about carrying luggage, the new Model 3 offers a bigger capacity of 594 litres. You see, Tesla still cares for practicality amidst all the gimmicks.

Tesla Model 3 2024’s performance is electrifying!

Even though Tesla calls it a midlife refresh, the Model 3 goes slightly faster and longer on a single charge. The Model 3, in the single motor rear-wheel drive configuration, can go up to 513 km and achieve a top speed of 201 km/h. On the other hand, the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive variant can go up to 629 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just…wait for it… 4.4 seconds. That’s almost as fast as a performance-focused sports car, although not as fast as those electric race cars.

2024 Tesla Model 3’s Thailand prices

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 in the single motor RWD configuration will set you back by THB 1.59 million whereas the Dual Motor AWD variant has been priced at THB 1.89 million. Keep in mind that these prices represent the Model 3 in its simplest iteration.

The car comes as standard in the Solid Black colour trim but if you fancy any of the newer colour options, you may have to pay up to THB 85,000 over the base price. The black interiors come as standard but if you want to spice things up in white, you will need to shell out an additional THB 50,000. The 18-inch Photon wheels come as standard but the 19-inch Nova wheels cost an additional THB 50,000.

Then there are the automation packs. The Enhanced Autopilot pack with features like autopilot navigation, automatic lane change, Autopark and Smart Summon will set you back by an additional THB 122,000. The Full Self Driving Capability pack, which includes the Enhanced Autopilot pack alongside autosteer on city streets, traffic light control and stop sign control, costs an extra THB 244,000 to equip.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Tesla)