Audi Q6 E-Tron Cabin Is Loaded To The Teeth With Iron Man’s Tech

Audi’s association with the technology of the future has been well documented in Marvel’s Iron Man movies (do you remember the Audi R8-E-Tron from Iron Man 3?). Although our technology has yet to produce anything similar to Tony Stark’s JARVIS assistant, Audi is sparing no time in bringing us closer to the futuristic world seen in science fiction movies with next-generation cockpit designs for its upcoming vehicles. At the ongoing 2023 IAA Mobility show in Munich, Audi has showcased the upcoming Q6 E-Tron SUV in the flesh and all the focus is currently on its science fiction-inspired cockpit.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron will join the company’s expanding fleet of electric SUVs and while it could end up with a more affordable price tag than the Audi Q8 E-Tron, Audi’s focus is solely on dumping all the technology inside to woo new customers. A dashboard dominated by large displays and an invisible AR-infused HUD puts this rather staid-looking Audi SUV a step above the most desirable electric cars on sale today.

So without further ado, let’s take a quick look at all the modern-day tech and gadgetry the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron SUV boasts of.

Audi Q6 E-Tron: A technical marvel?

The easiest way to make your car look technologically advanced is by putting more displays in the cabin. Mercedes gave us a fabulous example of this with the EQS sedan’s all-screen dashboard and BMW put up a massive flatscreen TV mounted to the ceiling in the BMW i7 sedan. Audi, however, has bested them all by a mile (pun not intended).

The Audi Q6 E-Tron’s beautifully designed dashboard straps on three massive displays. The driver gets their personal 11.9-inch display for showing the instrument cluster, including the navigation details and all other crucial vehicle information. Next to this is an even bigger 14.5-inch display for infotainment purposes. Angled slightly towards the driver, this display runs Android Automotive complete with its own app store. The system also offers a digital assistant with its own avatar that continues to learn the driver’s preferences and habits.

Similar to Siri or Google Assistant, Audi’s assistant comes alive with a ‘Hey Audi’ wake word and can be summoned to find the nearest charging stations or suggest an activity based on the driver’s routine. Audi says that the assistant will continuously learn from the user’s behaviour and provide better digital support. Audi has also given the cabin an IAL (short for Interaction Light), which is a slim strip of an LED light bar responding to the user’s command with animations and colours. Has Audi taken inspiration from Knight Rider’s K.I.T.T?

Wait, there’s more!

Audi has also given the front passenger a dedicated 10.9-inch touchscreen display integrated into the dashboard. The purpose of this display is to let the passenger watch a movie or help the driver with GPS navigation. Don’t worry, your driver won’t be distracted as Audi has utilised shutter technology that will make the display invisible to him/her.

Audi Q6 E-Tron has an AR-infused HUD

While it was designing the car, Audi figured out that three displays weren’t enough. Hence, to pamper the driver, Audi has designed an Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD). The HUD projects a forward-tilted display across the windshield, giving the impression that the images are projected 656 feet ahead of the car. Audi says it can follow the driver’s eyes and adjust its direction.

When activated, the system can show information related to speed, traffic signs, navigation and other driving aids. Audi says that the AR HUD will be of major help when driving in poor visibility conditions.

What about the rest of the car?

The Audi Q6 E-Tron wears a familiar design, one we have already seen in Audi’s previous SUVs. Unlike the Q8 E-Tron, however, the Q6 E-Tron has a split headlamp design with LED lights and aggressive aero bits at the front. The rear also shows diffuser elements in the bumper, LED tail lamps joined by a massive LED light bar and an overall clean profile.

Based on Audi and Porsche’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, the Audi Q6 E-Tron has an 800-volt electrical system allowing power inputs of up to 270 kW. This means that the 100kWh battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

In its standard guise, the Audi Q6 E-Tron will have two electric motors producing 375hp that can deliver up to 600Km of range. A short power boost of 396hp is also available. For those seeking more performance, the SQ6 E-Tron will produce 483hp in normal mode and 510hp in boost mode.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of an Audi Q6 E-Tron?

As the Audi Q6 E-Tron is yet to launch across global markets, it doesn’t have an official price tag yet.

– What are the specifications of the Audi Q6 E-Tron?

The Audi Q6 E-Tron is based on Audi’s PPE architecture, making 375hp of power and allowing a range of 600km from its 100kWh battery pack.

– Does the Audi Q6 E-Tron have a voice assistant?

Yes, the Audi Q6 E-Tron has an Android-based voice assistant.

– What are the special features of the Audi Q6 E-Tron?

The Audi Q6 E-Tron has three displays on the dashboard for infotainment. Its infotainment system has an AI-based voice assistant that reacts to voice inputs via its IAL interaction lights on the dashboard. The driver also gets an AR HUD that projects all the necessary information almost 600 feet ahead of the car.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Audi)