All The Expensive Cars Owned By David Beckham

Ever since he joined the professional football world, David Beckham has never left the spotlight. While the distinguished football player is always known as the ‘Golden Balls,’ he is also known as a passionate car collector, especially after his retirement from the sport.

Beckham has always been interested in the world of motors. “When I’m driving, I can forget I’m David Beckham,” he has famously said in an interview. From Rolls-Royce to McLaren, DB7 spans his interests in all directions. Here’s a peek into his garage for some of his most expensive cars to date.

A Closer Look at David Beckham’s Most Expensive Cars

Maserati MC20

In 2021, Beckham collaborated with Maserati to help design a luxurious sport car. He also received a pitch black MC20 with several personalised modifications — a car which was reported to be a gift from Maserati as a thank-you for his contribution. The car has a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, also known as the Nettuno engine. With the powerful 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft torque, this bad boy can accelerate to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds.

Price: $215,995

Rolls-Royce Ghost

David Beckham has a customised Roll-Royce Ghost, which is one of the most expensive sedans in his possession. This huge automobile has a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Its electronically regulated top speed is claimed to be at 250 kmph.

Price: $340,500

McLaren MP4-12C Spider

As one of the leading Formula One constructors, McLaren only goes so far in the MP4-12C Spider’s engine room. The black model that Beckham has is powered by a 616 horsepower 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which can climb up to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Although the original price lies at $265,750, David Beckham was reported to have paid more than $319,000 for his own model, and now its rarity has also marked its value up even more.

Price: $265,750

Bentley Continental GT Supersports

Beckham was playing for LA Galaxy when he lost an important game in 2010. In an attempt to cheer him up, his wife Victoria Beckham gifted him with the Bentley Continental GT Supersports in beige. It is believed that the former Posh Spice paid over $300,000 for this extraordinary gift.

Price: $267,000

McLaren 720S

@@@ David Beckham McLaren 720s pic.twitter.com/jSP273frnl — MARK CHAPLE (@markchaple) July 1, 2020

The grey McLaren 720S is like an upgrade to David Beckham’s MP4-12C Spider. This recent purchase has a similar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine but produces up to 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft torque.

Price: $299,000

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

David Beckham and his Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe #SportsRides pic.twitter.com/AHUWCWyRmF — Sports Rides (@SportsRides) August 13, 2014

The Phantom Drophead Coupe from Roll-Royce seems to be the most expensive model in the Beckhams’ garage right now. The ultra luxurious Rolls-Royce is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that altogether could produce 453 horsepower. The exquisite design and the drophead is possibly what the Beckhams enjoy the most, as they’re usually spotted riding together in this car with the roof down.

Price: $492,000

Bentley Mulsanne

David Beckham also enjoys another sedan from Bentley, the Mulsanne. Although this model is no longer produced, it was the flagship model of the brand for a decade in 2010-2020. It has a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and has a top speed of 306 kmph.

Price: $310,000

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand