There’s A New Mercedes Benz E-Class In Town With Futuristic Interiors And A Powerful Engine

The Mercedes Benz E-Class is the default choice for top-level executives in grey business suits to be chauffeured around town. However, the usual Mercedes clientele is slowly tilting towards the all-electric EQE sedan, since charging EVs is no longer a hassle in most urban centres. That made the Mercedes engineers design the next-gen E-Class with a new thought – bringing most of the technology from the EV counterpart while retaining the character of the traditional luxury sedan. Now that the 2024 Mercedes Benz E-Class is here, it looks like Mercedes has given the world’s favourite executive sedan the upgrades it needed to stay relevant in the ‘EV age’.

Before you ask, Mercedes is bringing the new E-Class to all of its global markets. Indian and Chinese buyers will also get the E-Class in the LWB (Long Wheelbase) variant, although that is expected to see the light of day in late 2024. The new Mercedes Benz E-Class comes with both petrol and diesel engines, all mated to a mild-hybrid system for improving range and efficiency.

There’s some sad news for E-Class fans though; Mercedes Benz will not bring the coupe and cabriolet versions of the E-Class. Most markets will get the sedan body style and the US will get the station wagon variant as well. No news on the AMG versions yet but expect turbocharged four-cylinder engines and the mighty twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine (hopefully!) to power the super sedan in the future.

The 2024 Mercedes Benz E-Class: A luxurious beauty

Designers of the 2024 Mercedes E-Class have taken a lot of inspiration from the updated S-Class sedan as well as the EQE electric sedan. The revised front fascia has slimmer headlamps, a larger radiator grille, a new bumper, and a longer bonnet. Move around and you see new alloy wheels, a curvy side profile, and a slightly longer wheelbase. At the rear, we get to see new wraparound LED taillights having a star-shaped design, and a large chrome strip.

The story on the inside is even better. Mercedes has overhauled the cabin radically, with an all-digital dashboard inspired by the EQ and S-Class sedans. A swanky new dash design with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system dominates along with an optional secondary display for the front passenger, while the driver display measures 12.3 inches (for the dials and driver aids). Mercedes is also offering a Burmester sound system, four-zone climate control, and an active ambient lighting system.

What’s most surprising though is the new webcam on the dashboard! We are not kidding. Mercedes says this camera can be used to take selfies as well as conduct video conferences on the move. The MBUX system can even let you watch and make TikTok content!

The Mercedes E-Class goes electric (partly)

New for the 2024 Mercedes Benz E-Class is the inclusion of hybrid engines. You get a mild 48V hybrid system for the 2.0-litre petrol motor, making 201bhp, along with the 2.0-litre diesel engine option making 194bhp. The 22hp electric system enables gliding, boosting or energy recovery and also makes significant fuel savings. The engines also start quite rapidly and comfortably.

The so-called routines allow the new E-Class to be adapted to personal habits, making everyday tasks easier by relieving the workload during everyday driving.

Learn more: https://t.co/bjUOhuSbZF#MercedesBenz #EClass — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) April 26, 2023

You also get to choose from PHEV variants, wherein you get a 2.0-litre petrol engine along with a 95kW electric motor drawing power from a 25.4kWh battery pack. The power produced here ranges between 308bhp and 375bjp, depending on the variant you choose. If you seek to save fuel, you can drive for over 100km without starting the engine.

The car is based on the updated Mercedes Modular Rear Architecture platform, claiming better chassis rigidity and lightness. While lower variants get the steel spring suspension, Mercedes is offering its updated AirMagic air suspension on the higher-end models.

As for the safety systems onboard, drivers will see level 4 ADAS technology, with features such as Active Lane Change, Active Steering Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist brakes, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Bling Spot Assist and more.

Interesting time ahead for luxury car buyers

Mercedes Benz has hinted at bringing the new E-Class in 2024 and when that happens, it will compete with the Audi A6 and the BMW 5 series sedans, both of which are due for updates.

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Mercedes Benz)