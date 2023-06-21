Peugeot 3008 And E-3008: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming SUVs

The Peugeot 3008 is among the most desirable mid-size crossover SUVs that money can buy. The design, along with a plethora of features, make this a popular pick among buyers seeking a big family car. The current generation model has been around for several years and despite the facelift in 2020, it’s become a bit outdated. In other words, the time is ripe for a brand-new model, especially considering the fact that SUVs are evolving at lightning speed. Fortunately, Peugeot is already working on the next-gen model of the 3008 and based on some early leaks, it’s looking good.

The Peugeot 3008 is getting an extensive upgrade for its 2024 model and as is the trend these days, it’s getting an electric version as well. Ahead of the model’s September launch, Peugeot has released images of its next-gen interiors which look like they are straight out of a sci-fi movie.

While other details about this 2024 model are yet to be revealed, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Peugeot 3003.

The new Peugeot 3008: What can we expect from the 2024 model?

Coupe-style SUVs are all the rage these days in the mid-segment market and Peugeot is adopting this trend for its third-generation 3008. Leaked renders of the crossover SUV have revealed a coupe-style profile, with an enlarged rear section flaunting the sloping roof. This gives the SUV a hatch-like rear opening and makes sure the Peugeot 3008’s boot space is quite generous, just like the current generation model.

Other than the hatchback, the rear also has massive cladding on the bumper and a large LED taillight. At the front, the new 3008 is expected to get a triple-LED fangs headlight design, which will be complicated by a massive radiator grille with a 3D pattern. The bumper design is also expected to be cleaner, similar to the facelifted 508.

A quick look at the i-Cockpit dashboard

While the exterior design is yet to be officially teased, Peugeot has given us a sneak peek at the interiors of the next-gen 3008. Both the ICE and electric variants will get the company’s revised i-Cockpit dashboard layout.

The star feature here is the 21-inch curved display unit sitting in the centre which also includes the i-Toggles. These touch-sensitive buttons can be configured based on the needs of the driver and passenger, doing away with the cluttered layout of the dashboard. The fancy design treatment is also complemented by an LED ambient lighting system.

Peugeot 3008 crossover SUV: What about the engines in the 2024 model?

The next-gen 3008 will get an all-electric variant called the E-3008. You can also expect Peugeot to offer a good mix of range and power across all of its variants. Other than the EVs, the 3008 will also get petrol-powered variants in the lower trims.

One of the engine trims is expected to be the mild-hybrid 3-cylinder 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine along with a 28hp single electric motor. This is likely to be paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a front-wheel drive layout. The electric motor is expected to bring down fuel consumption by 15 per cent.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Peugeot (Representational Image)