Rimac Nevera Tames the Nurburgring ‘Green Hell’ For EVs, Nabs Another World Record

The common obsession that Rimac and its current owner Bugatti share revolves around smashing world records. Bugatti’s exquisitely finished hypercars leave no stone unturned to obliterate records on the track, both for top speed and the fastest lap times around the trickiest race tracks. On the other hand, Rimac has been trying to upset Bugatti’s hypercars and everything else with ungodly acceleration figures and unbelievable top speeds for EVs with the Rimac Nevera hypercar. Hence, under Bugatti’s ownership, it was only natural to see the Rimac bagging more records than most cars on sale today.

The Rimac Nevera has already bagged multiple top speed and acceleration records, and in a bid to achieve them, it even broke the world record for breaking the most number of world records in a single day! Rimac, however, wasn’t done and the team prepped a Nevera and a test driver mad enough to push this EV around the ‘Green Hell’.

The result? The Rimac Nevera has broken another record and this time, it took down the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Rimac Nevera bags another world record

The Rimac Nevera recently took to the Nurburgring racetrack and after a couple of test runs, the driver gunned it. Croatian racer Martin Kodrić pushed the Nevera hypercar to its utmost potential, using all of its 1,914hp available from its electric motors. Even though the weather was hotter than usual for an electric car to be fast around the Nurburgring on the chosen day, Kodrić and the Nevera wearing a set of Michelin Cup 2R super grippy tyres worked together to achieve a blistering lap time of 7:05:298.

That figure isn’t as impressive as it appears at first glance. After all, a time of 7:05:298 doesn’t even cut it to the list of the top 10 fastest lap times at the Nurburgring. Porsche 919 Evo is still the record holder and Lamborghini’s Aventador SVJ is the 10th fastest car around the track with a lap time of 6:44:97.

However, context is key here. EVs are heavier and their agility is usually affected by the massive battery packs they tow around. When you take that into consideration, the 7:05:298 lap time becomes more impressive especially since the Rimac Nevera is now the fastest road-legal electric car to be driven around the ‘Green Hell’. The Nevera beat the Tesla Model S Plaid’s lap time by 20 seconds and that’s saying a lot since the Tesla is a very fast sedan.

The fastest electric car to go around the Nurburgring is still the Volkswagen ID.R race car that achieved a lap time of 6:05:336. However, this one is not road-legal.

Limited-edition Rimac Nevera Time Attack models commissioned

To commemorate this special occasion, Bugatti Rimac has rolled out a couple of limited edition Neveras. Called the Rimac Nevera Time Attack, this special edition Nevera will be built for 12 customers around the world.

The limited-run Nevera Time Attack is mechanically and electronically no different than the standard car, which is not a bad thing considering it broke another world record. The exterior gets a combination of a Squadron Black base paint job and Lightning Green highlights, along with green alloy wheels. It is highly reminiscent of the Bugatti Veyron Supersport which also flaunted similar bright colour accents on its exterior.

The interiors also get a hue of green paint across the seats and door trims. In the name of weight saving, no creature comfort has been shaved.

Sadly, even if you had the money to get one of these, all the limited-edition Neveras have already been sold out.

Looking at the Rimac Nevera’s incredible specs

The Rimac Nevera is a hypercar designed to do grand touring by relying solely on electric power. The Nevera has four electric motors powering all individual wheels, producing a total power of 1,914hp and 2,360Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 1.81 seconds and in 9.22 seconds, it can dash to 300kmph. With a free road ahead, you can push the Nevera to a top speed of 412kmph. The Rimac Nevera’s range on a full charge is 490 kilometres, which is still higher than your average EV SUV.

The Nevera evolved out of the Rimac Concept C_Two and is a successor to Concept C_1.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the Rimac Nevera?

The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar is priced at USD 2.05 million.

– What is the top speed of the Rimac Nevera?

The Rimac Nevera can achieve a top speed of 412kmph.

– What are the specs of the Rimac Nevera?

The Nevera has four electric motors, producing 1,914hp and 2,360Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 1.81 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 412kmph. The Rimac Nevera’s range on a full charge is 490 kilometres.

– Which engine does Rimac Nevera use?

The Rimac Nevera relies on four electric motors and a battery pack.

