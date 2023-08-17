Everything To Know About The Rolls Royce Ghost And Why It’s In The News

While it was Karl Benz who invented the motor car, it was Rolls Royce that civilised it. Even though Rolls Royce is owned by BMW today, its cars continue to offer the best experience if all you seek is luxury. Models like the Cullinan and Phantom are the very best Rolls Royce has to offer but the Ghost is the more popular choice among the well-heeled.

Though the Rolls Royce Ghost is considered to be the entry point into the prestigious brand, a quick look at its features list suggests otherwise. Derived largely from the BMW 7 series limousine, the Ghost offers a combination of a timeless design, understated luxury and some of the finest technological advances you can have on a luxury car.

Hence, it is always heartbreaking to see such a fine automobile involved in a nasty accident. In the last few days, an incident in Thailand sparked the internet’s curiosity, with many folks on social media wondering about the potential cost of mending a Rolls Royce Ghost after an accident.

In case you’re wondering about what incident we are talking about, or just want to know more about this Rolls Royce model in particular, scroll on.

Rolls Royce Ghost: Why is it all over the news?

Road accidents are a common site in urban jungles and the streets of Thailand are no different from the rest of the world. What is not so common, however, is an accident involving an expensive Rolls Royce. So it’s not surprising to see such an occurrence become newsworthy. After all, the model in question was a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost that cost its owner THB 32.7 million.

In a viral video shared on social media, an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck is seen crashed into a Rolls Royce Ghost. Apparently, the truck was overspeeding and bumped into the back of the Rolls Royce. The short video clip shows the front of the Isuzu badly damaged from the impact.

The Rolls Royce, on the other hand, may be dealing with a bent trunk and a damaged rear bumper and funnily enough, its repairs could end up costing more than the price of the entire Isuzu pickup truck.

Quite a bad day for the Isuzu driver and its insurance provider.

On the plus side, the occupants of both vehicles appear to be safe and not majorly injured.

Is the Rolls Royce Ghost the best car from the British marquee?

Despite being an expensive automobile costing upwards of THB 32.7 million, the Ghost is not the best Rolls Royce on sale today. The Ghost is, in fact, an entry-level luxury sedan in the Rolls Royce lineup, positioned as a more affordable and compact alternative to the Phantom and Phantom Extended versions.

The design of the Ghost is a derivative of the Phantom that’s been scaled down. The elegant lines and boxy profile make the Ghost stand out from its rivals. The classic Rolls Royce radiator grille with the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ on top, a long bonnet, suicide-style doors and a short rear deck with a stubby boot and a short overhand. The laser headlights with LED DRLs and the elegant tailmaps only add to the flair of a luxurious Rolls Royce.

Underneath its long bonnet, the Rolls Royce Ghost houses a 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine that generates a power of 563bhp and 850Nm of torque, which is enough to pull luxury barge weighing over 2 tons, accelerating to 100 kmph in under 5 seconds. It can also reach up to a top speed of 250kmph when the demand to devour miles is brought up. Being a Rolls Royce-tuned engine, you can expect it to deliver all the torque across the entire rev range smoothly and silently.

The comfort factor is looked after by a Double Wishbone and five-link suspension system, with four-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering adding to stable handling. The system also includes one of the finest shock absorbers and chassis tuning. The Flagbearer system uses a dual camera system on the front that scans the road ahead and adjusts the suspension accordingly to eliminate sudden body movements. There’s a GPS-aided system that helps adjust the gear ratio accordingly to off the best ride experience.

All of this ensures that the Ghost delivers Rolls Royce’s Magic Carpet Ride offers a floating-on-the-ground experience, delivering ultimate comfort on most highways and urban streets.

And since this is a Rolls Royce, the interiors are nothing short of an artsy masterpiece. The well-appointed cabin has a beautifully laid-out dashboard with elegant and timeless aesthetics. The starlight headliner along with the recliner rear seats and a Champagne cooler are among the standard luxuries that you get with a Rolls Royce.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the specifications of a Rolls Royce Ghost?

– The Rolls Royce Ghost features a 6.7-litre V12 petrol engine making 563bhp and 850Nm of torque, pulling a beautifully handcrafted 2-ton elegant coach to waft on the roads.

What is the price of a Rolls Royce Ghost?

– The Rolls Royce Ghost carries a price of THB 32.7 million for its standard spec model.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Rolls Royce)