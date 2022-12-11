Tesla Has Officially Launched Its First Stores In Thailand

The automotive company has officially launched to the Thai public at Siam Paragon. Customers will now be able to order Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y and drive them down Thailand’s roads soon.

Seeing a Tesla on Bangkok’s roads is nothing new, actually. Many people have found ways to buy its electric cars but with a lot of hassle and added fees, but those days are now over. Tesla has finally officially arrived on the Kingdom’s shores, and customers can start ordering its Model 3 and Model Y right now.

Tesla Launches in Thailand

Despite many of the troubling things its founder has been doing lately, there’s no argument that Tesla is at the forefront of electric vehicle development. With Thailand’s push to make EVs more affordable and thus more attractive to consumers, Tesla’s arrival to the Kingdom couldn’t have come at a better time.

The company is making two of its iconic vehicles available for consumers: the Model 3 and Model Y. Buyers can choose between two types for each model: performance, which favours speed, or long-range, which favours distance. Both models are fitted with Tesla’s iconic 15-inch touchscreen that allows you to control many of the car’s functions and also comes with YouTube, Netflix, and gaming arcade. Other features also include being able to access the car via the mobile app and, of course, the Tesla Autopilot.

Tesla will also be opening its first supercharger by Q1 of 2023, with the plan to have “at least 10 Supercharging stations by 2023”. The Tesla superchargers can reportedly charge the car up to 275km in 15 minutes.

Expect to see more Teslas on the road come next year because that’s when the cars are set to be delivered. The Model 3 is priced starting at around THB1.76 million while the Model Y is priced starting at around THB1.96 million. If you’re looking to buy one for yourself, you can check out the cars firsthand at Tesla’s pop-up in Siam Paragon on the First Floor at the Fashion Hall Event Space.

This story first appeared on Prestige Thailand