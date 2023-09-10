Volvo EX30 ‘Electrifies’ The Compact SUV Segment In Thailand With Good Range, 5G Connectivity

Over the last decade, Volvo’s passenger vehicle division has had one primary goal – to make sleek and seductive cars that incorporate the latest technology without compromising on Volvo’s legendary safety mechanics. Now, under the ownership of China’s Geely, Volvo has spread its wings and is exploring adventurous concepts, all the while sticking to its heritage of making safe cars. In the highly competitive auto market of Thailand where compact SUVs are all the rage these days, the Swedish firm has now played its ace card with the Volvo EX30, an all-electric SUV infused with the latest design trends.

The Volvo EX30 SUV is of a size that’s almost comparable to the XC40 compact SUV from Volvo’s stable. It’s based on the Geely SEA platform and Volvo proudly claims that the EX30 has the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo model ever produced. Thailand also gets all three variants of the EX30 with all the bells and whistles.

The Volvo EX30 seems to be an exciting addition to an otherwise sedate category of vehicles. So join us as we take a look at everything this next-gen electric SUV has to offer, including the Volvo EX30’s price, range and other core aspects.

Volvo EX30 looks remarkably stunning

Auto designers have been adventurous with SUVs lately but those employed at Volvo have kept a striking balance between elegance and sportiness. The EX30 looks every bit of a classic Volvo SUV, drawing inspiration from the EX90 SUV as well as the XC60 from the past. The car does away with the traditional radiator grille but the sleek LED headlamps shaped after ‘Thor’s hammer’ and the rugged cladding on the front bumper make the front elegant.

A smartly shaped side profile comprising of a black painted roof and thick C-pillars adds highly to the road presence. However, the best-looking angle of the EX30 is its rear. The iconic large Volvo tail lamps are present with a modern twist, split by a strong character line on the boot. A chunky rear bumper, with lots of off-road cladding and a short rear window, is bound to make the Volvo EX30 a pleasant sight in traffic.

The tailgate leads into a generous boot measuring 318 litres and allows for an expansion to another 60 litres, courtesy of the 60:40 split rear seats. You also get a ‘frunk’, a small luggage compartment with its own water and dustproof covering. A ground clearance of 170mm seems decent for tackling urban challenges but it’s best to avoid venturing off-road.

A look at Volvo EX30’s interiors

Similar to the exteriors, the Volvo EX30 flaunts well-appointed interiors with a Swedish flair. Once you get to take your eyes off the car’s massive panoramic sunroof (no curtains here), the classy dashboard made out of sustainable material will immediately grab your attention. Volvo says that it has used fibre from discarded jeans and material from flex trees, all of which give the cabin different textures and a sense of airiness. Customers also get to choose from three trim styles that alter the colour combination.

A handsome multi-function steering wheel, with a 4-way adjustable column and a stalk-mounted gear selector, aims to make things easier for the driver. A massive 12.3-inch central display shows all of the crucial vehicle parameters, infotainment services and other passenger controls. The system is based on Google’s Android Automotive, bringing direct access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play apps. iPhone users also get to use wireless Apple CarPlay and there’s even a wireless smartphone charger under the central console. Volvo also takes care of the audiophiles with a 1,040W Harman Kardon speaker system.

Volvo EX30’s exciting specifications

The Volvo EX30 sold in Thailand will come with a single battery choice, unlike the European model. The NMC Lithium-ion battery will have a capacity of 69kWh as standard, offering mild variants in the Volvo EX30’s range. The EX30 Core, which is the most affordable variant, uses a 200kW electric motor to drive the rear wheels, making 272hp and 343Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and can deliver a range of 480km. The exact figures are applicable for the EX30 Ultra.

On the other hand, the Volvo EX30 Performance has a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup with a total power output of 427hp and 543Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds but the range drops to 460km. All the variants support 153kW DC fast charging, filling up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes.

As part of the driver aids, the Volvo EX30 gets blind spot warnings, 360-degree surround awareness via sensors and cameras and driver attention detection. The car also features Volvo’s famous Park Pilot Assist, which takes care of the steering in tight parking slots while the driver takes care of the accelerator, brake and shifting.

Volvo EX30’s price in Thailand

The Volvo EX30 Core, which is the base variant, starts at a price of THB 1.59 million. The mid-tier EX30 Ultra is priced at THB 1.79 million whereas the range-topping EX30 Performance with its dual-motor AWD configuration costs THB 1.89 million.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the specifications of the Volvo EX30?

The Volvo EX30 offers up to 480km of WLTP-certified range, up to 427hp and 543Nm of torque. The car also supports 153kW DC fast charging.

– What is the price of the Volvo EX30?

The Volvo EX30 Core starts at a price of THB 1.59 million. The mid-tier EX30 Ultra is priced at THB 1.79 million whereas the range-topping EX30 Performance costs THB 1.89 million.

– What is the range for the Volvo EX30?

The Volvo EX30’s range is rated to go up to 480km on a full charge. This is applicable for the Core and Ultra single-motor variants olnly.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Volvo)