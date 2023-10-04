This Viral AI Yearbook Trend Restyles Your Selfies And Gives Them A 90s Retro Look

Every now and then, social media gives birth to some of the most fascinating trends imaginable. In the midst of those peculiar TikTok dance trends or the funky AR filters on Snapchat that make young faces look old and wrinkled, AI-generated filters have started taking centre stage. We have already seen the marvels of AI in creating images straight out of our imaginations and reducing the workload of creators.

The same AI algorithms are now creating a specific style of images with artificial elements that have caught the fancy of social media users. Take the AI yearbook trend as the most recent example, wherein celebrities and influencers have been sharing photos from their younger days. Although it seems cute at first, a closer inspection reveals the ploy of an advanced AI filter that applies special effects to transform your regular selfies. Now, netizens want to see themselves recreated in the style of a 1990s yearbook.

Sounds fun? If so, stick around as we take you through the process of creating an AI-generated yearbook-style carousel of images, complete with the dos and don’ts.

What is the AI yearbook trend?

To phrase it in the simplest of terms, the AI yearbook trend is a new social media trend that has people using an AI filter to re-create their selfies in the style of 90s yearbooks. This new AI filter requires users to upload 8-10 selfies of themselves and after the AI algorithms do their magic, the images that are processed have a peculiar 90s flavour, complete with the hairdo, clothing, poses and other aspects reminiscent of that era.

Though the AI filter has been around for a couple of months on a third-party image editing app, it went viral only recently after celebrities like Megan Young and Dingdong Dantes shared re-styled images of themselves on Instagram and TikTok.

How can you ace the AI yearbook trend?

Unlike other trends that involve using free filters on TikTok or Instagram, the AI Yearbook trend requires you to spend money.

The AI yearbook filter is available on the Epik – AI Photo Editor app. While you can download the app for free from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the AI yearbook filter will set you back by USD 5.99 (THB 221) per month. Note that this will give you access to the Standard plan which makes you wait for up to 24 hours before the processed images can be downloaded. If you want faster processing, you will need to pay USD 9.99 (THB 369) per month.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to using (and acing) the viral AI filter:

Step 1: Once you make the payment, you can tap on the homepage poster that says ‘90s Throwback: Create 60 Versions Of You’.

Step 2: You need to choose the ‘AI yearbook’ option from the menu.

Step 3: Upload at least eight selfies for the yearbook to process (you can upload up to 12 selfies).

Step 4: Keep in mind that the selfies you upload should have various facial expressions. They should also show your entire face and be devoid of any accessories like sunglasses, hats, necklaces, etc. Do not upload naked images or even those that show your entire body. Black and white images should also be avoided for best results.

Step 5: Choose the preferred gender for the re-created images as the AI can create both male and female versions of the image.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Create Yearbook Images’ option and select from the different frames and filters.

Step 7: Click on ‘Process’ and wait for the final results to arrive. Keep in mind that the processing time depends on the paid plan you have opted for.

Editor’s note: This filter doesn’t work on kids.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the viral yearbook trend on TikTok?

The viral AI yearbook trend oversees users relying on AI to recreate their selfies in a retro 90s-style look.

– How to create an AI yearbook video?

You need to download the Epik – AI Photo Editor app and subscribe to the ‘90s Throwback: Create 60 Versions of You’ filter. Upload between 8-12 selfies and let the AI filter do its magic.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy @meganbata via Instagram)