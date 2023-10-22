History Of All Android Versions Released In Chronological Order: From Android 1 To Android 14

While the original iPhone changed the course of the smartphone’s evolution with its innovative new ideas, the wave of change rested on the shoulders of Android. With its open-source design, Google literally gave away Android for free to every smartphone manufacturer and the rest, as they say, is history. In 2023, Android is at the core of mobile computing, enabling millions of users around the world to stay connected. At the same time, it provides space for innovative ideas to evolve at a rapid pace. With the latest Android 14 update, the world is now getting ready to experience the power of generative AI in the most unique ways.

That’s quite an evolution for a software platform that was primarily developed for digital cameras back in the early 2000s. After Google’s acquisition of Android, the platform was repurposed for a new generation of smartphones inspired by the earlier versions of the Apple iPhone. While the first few iterations were under the radar, the platform’s popularity rose to a majestic scale after Samsung based its Galaxy smartphones around the OS.

So, as we step into the 20th version of Android, it is a good time to look at the history of all Android versions in chronological order.

Looking at the history of all Android versions in order