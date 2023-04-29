Apple iPhone 15 Leaks And Rumours: Exciting New Colours, Upgraded Specs And More

The iPhone 14 continues to be the go-to smartphone for people who can afford it, with its shiny new Yellow variant once again sparking interest among fans. However, in a world far from the gleaming realms of those new Apple Stores that just opened in Delhi and Mumbai, a massive community of geeks and fanboys have allegedly leaked the specs and features of the next-gen iPhone 15. Yes, the iPhone 15 leaks are all over the internet and months before Apple unveils it to the public, we already have a fair idea of what to expect. From a brand-new chipset to the Dynamic Island being more common, the iPhone 15 series is going bring some mega upgrades to Apple’s flagship device this year.

Similar to the iPhone 14 series, we are expecting four new models this year, namely the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The vanilla models will be getting the first big upgrades since 2021’s iPhone 13, whereas the Pro variants are expected to gain nicer cameras. USB-C is FINALLY coming to all the models this year, thereby marking the end of the legacy Lightning port that has powered all iPhones for over a decade.

In essence, the new iPhone 15 series is going to be an epic upgrade. So, here’s a look at all the iPhone 15 leaks and rumours that have come through so far.

Apple iPhone 15’s expected launch date

Each year, the onset of September is marked by a brand new iPhone, with the only exception being the iPhone 12 in 2020 which saw its launch delayed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, if everything falls into place this year, the iPhone 15 could launch in early September, with sales expected to begin before the calendar turns to October.

Along with the iPhone 15 series, we could also see new Apple Watch models and iPads. Additionally, if we are being optimistic, we can also expect updated versions of the AirPods 3rd Gen and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C charging cases. Apple, on its part, is and will continue to be mum on its upcoming lineup, at least until September arrives.

A look at iPhone 15’s design

Apple likes to go for subtle design changes for its annual iPhone releases and this year might be no different. Based on the iPhone 15 leaks so far, all the models are likely to have slightly curved edges despite keeping flat sides. The display bezels could be thinner and the back panel may see a larger camera protrusion, owing to the new Sony sensors.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, however, states that the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island could replace the dated notch design on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Hence, all four models might feature the Dynamic Island, with slightly rearranged sensors underneath the pill. Sadly, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to retain the 60Hz OLED displays, reserving the silky smooth 120Hz ProMotion display for the Pro variants. Another leak suggests the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, thereby improving durability.

Coming back to the display, we are expecting a similarly sized 6.1-inch canvas on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and a 6.7-inch canvas on the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro variants are expected to get a much brighter display panel, with an expected peak brightness rating of up to 2,500 nits. That means you won’t have any trouble scrolling through Instagram or the Augustman homepage under bright sunlight.

One more year for the buttons

Initial rumours from renowned tipster Ming-Chi Kuo had hinted at the iPhone 15 series saying goodbye to the conventional power and volume buttons. The move to capacitive keys was expected to help with better water and dust protection as well as improve the smartphone’s overall durability. Kuo now says that technical difficulties have forced Apple to push this upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro next year. Hence, we are likely to get one more year with the conventional buttons on the iPhone.

Physical buttons on the iPhone may have one last hurrah with a dedicated action key, inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra. This key could be used as a shortcut to several iPhone functions, including a camera shutter function.

USB-C is coming to the iPhone 15 but in an ‘Apple’ way

The USB-C port is already present on Macbooks and iPads. Now, Apple is giving in to the demands of the EU (the EU mandates USB-C ports on all mobile devices from 2024), confirming the USB-C port on the iPhone 15. This will make it possible to borrow any USB-C charger from Android users, or simply use your MacBook charger to recharge your phone’s battery.

However, Kuo says that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still adhere to the slower USB 2.0 speeds, the same that the Lightning port offers. It is only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that will gain support for faster USB 3.2 speeds. Moreover, these iPhones are only expected to support fast charging via Apple-certified cables and accessories. Hence, don’t expect your Samsung fast charger to work its magic on your iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 leaks and rumours: New and better specs

Improved cameras

Similar to the Dynamic Island, all iPhone 15 models are likely to have a 48-megapixel Sony image sensor for the main camera. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also likely to gain a slightly smaller 1/1.15-inch sensor whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a larger sized sensor. Sony’s new state-of-the-art image sensor on the Pro models could also help with better exposure control (an Achilles heel for the iPhone 14 Pro).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an exclusive periscope zoom camera. This will allow optical zoom of up to 6X and could further enhance the digital zoom quality. Will it outdo the 10x optical zoom on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Only time will tell.

A more powerful and efficient chip

Considering the dual chip we saw on the iPhone 14 series, Apple could follow the same for the iPhone 15 series. This means that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get to use the A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get the rumoured 3nm A17 Bionic chip. The A17 Bionic chip will offer superior performance and power efficiency than its predecessors to the iPhone 15 Pro and will likely be accompanied by an increase in RAM capacity to 8GB. Rumours also suggest a new power-efficient display driver chip, which could add to better battery life.

iPhone 15 leaks and rumours: Exciting new colours on the horizon

A report from 9To5Mac hints at the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max coming in a shade of dark red this year, possibly alongside the black, silver and gold models. The vanilla iPhone 15 models could also see the return of the light green shade, alongside models in light blue and pink. Most importantly, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could have a matte back glass finish, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. But do we get to see a yellow iPhone 15? We’ll have to wait to find out.

iPhone 15’s expected prices

You may have to pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro models! A USD 100 price hike will grace the Pro variants owing to the upgraded features (especially the 3nm A17 chip). Hence, the iPhone 15 Pro could start at USD 1099 whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at USD 1199. On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 15 could still start at USD 799, since Apple may want to drive up sales for its affordable models. Some rumours even suggest a lower price for the iPhone 15 Plus considering the lacklustre demand for the iPhone 14 Plus.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels)