Asus ROG Phone 8 vs Asus ROG Phone 7: Are The Upgrades More Than Skin-Deep?

For the first time in six years, we finally have an all-new ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone from Asus. Yes, all new. The ROG Phone 8 no longer bears resemblance to its predecessors and instead of sticking to Asus’ tradition of featuring a monstrous specifications list, it latches on to the latest industry trends set by new-age Android flagships. Hence, in our Asus ROG Phone 7 vs ROG Phone 8 comparison, we couldn’t resist exploring all the upgrades that have the potential to make it one of the best Android flagships of 2024.

The ROG Phone has been a constant in Asus’ ever-changing smartphone lineup. Other than the fact that it has always been an extremely capable mobile gaming package, this series has always prioritised function over form, which may not have helped its case. For example, the outgoing ROG Phone 7 looked dated for a premium smartphone back in 2023, especially with chunky bezels and a gaudy ‘gaming design’, sub-par cameras and a clunky software experience.

Since the Asus ROG Phone 8 is charging a price of USD 1,099 (THB 38,569 approximately), it remains to be seen whether enough changes have been made in the key areas to give it a fighting chance against the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 12.

Asus ROG Phone 8 vs Asus ROG Phone 7: Comparing their specs

Design

The ROG Phone 7 continued building upon the design of the first generation ROG Phone and in 2024, it looked dated by all means. Its chunky display bezels, the gaudy paint scheme with an overdose of character lines and the flashy ROG illuminated logo made it a phone that you wouldn’t want to flaunt anywhere other than a gamer’s den.

In contrast, the new design on the ROG Phone 8 brings it on par with the modern-day flagship Android devices. A punch-hole implementation for the front camera results in an edge-to-edge OLED display panel, thereby giving it a fresh look. The back panel inclines towards minimalism with monotone texts and a single character line, thereby justifying the premium you pay.

While the ROG Phone 8 Pro gets the dot matrix style LED display on the back, the vanilla version has to make do with an RGB backlit ROG logo. The lack of any physical cooling vent gives the ROG Phone 8 an IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

In our books, that’s a huge win for everyone planning to buy the ROG Phone 8.

Winner: ROG Phone 8

Display

Other than losing the bezels, the display on the ROG Phone 8 gains a couple of other upgrades over its predecessor. While the OLED panel still measures 6.7 inches and features a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, the presence of the LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology drops down the refresh rate to 1Hz when required in a bid to save precious battery stamina.

The peak brightness rating goes up from 1,500 nits to 2,500 bits for HDR content. Asus has also given it the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for better resistance against scratches and drops.

Winner: ROG Phone 8

Performance

The ROG Phone has always been about delivering unbridled performance in the Android universe and while the ROG Phone 7 was a beast in its heyday, the ROG Phone 8 has become the new torchbearer.

With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the ROG Phone 8 not only offers all the power you need in a gaming smartphone today but offers the added benefit of power efficiency as well. While the base model starts with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, those seeking beefier numbers can opt for the top variant with 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Asus is launching the phone with an updated version ROG UI based on Android 14 but no commitments have been made with regards to software support. A couple of AI features have been added to add to the gaming experience. AI tools can take care of mundane tasks like picking up weapons, running automatically and grabbing all the relevant text from game walkthroughs. Similar to the Google Pixel 8 series, it also lets you create custom wallpapers generated by AI.

To sustain top-notch performance during excessive workloads, the ROG Phone 8 drops the convection cooling system (with vents and the detachable fan-based cooler) and opts for a conventional conduction-based cooling solution found in most high-performance phones. There is a large copper vapour chamber that cleverly transfers the heat from the motherboard to the back panel, where the new AeroActive Cooler X accessory helps with dissipating the heat faster. It may sound low-tech but hey, we will take it any day if the benefit constitutes water resistance.

Winner: ROG Phone 8

Cameras

ROG Phones have never been good at photography and with the ROG Phone 8, things aren’t changing on a notable scale. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor and the 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter from the ROG Phone 7 have been carried over to the ROG Phone 8. Even the 5-megapixel macro camera has seen no upgrades this year.

However, Asus has added a 6-axis gimbal stabilisation for steady video recording. Hence, if we are to observe any improvement in overall photography performance, it would be solely on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s ISP and Asus’ software optimisation.

That said, all the regions outside of Southeast Asia and India will get an altered camera setup. The 5-megapixel macro camera will be replaced by a new 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This makes the phone more versatile for shutterbugs.

Winner: ROG Phone 8

Battery

This might be the only aspect where the new ROG Phone 8 loses out to its predecessor. The larger body on the ROG Phone 7 allowed for a mammoth 6,000mAh capacity battery that could easily make it go two days on a single charge. Paired with a fast 65W wired charging, the ROG Phone 7 would spend less than an hour at the sockets.

With the newer dimensions, the ROG Phone 8 has to settle for a smaller 5,500mAh battery which fills up faster with the same 65W wired charging solution. Despite having a newer chipset, a smaller battery is likely to reduce the overall stamina.

On the plus side, you now get support for 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Winner: ROG Phone 7

Asus ROG Phone 8 vs Asus ROG Phone 7: Our verdict

Winner: ROG Phone 8

The ROG Phone 8 is truly a generational leap over its predecessor, which seemed hardly different from the original ROG Phone released in 2018. The revised design is certainly going to improve practicality and the new camera system should now give users a better experience with photography as well as videography. A brighter display, AI-boosted software experience and the inclusion of wireless charging make the ROG Phone 8 a proper flagship-grade smartphone, thereby justifying its premium price tag.

However, the ROG Phone 8 has to face highly capable rivals like iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12, both of which are considerably more affordable and well-equipped for gaming. In fact, you get a better camera system, more ergonomic designs and much faster charging solutions. Can the Asus ROG Phone 8 with its inflated price tag offer a compelling alternative to these flagships? Only time will tell.

