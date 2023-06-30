Asus Zenfone 10 Is Here To Uphold The Baton For Compact Flagship Smartphones

Everybody loves a compact smartphone but not many are willing to put down their money for it, even if it boasts of flagship specifications and features. That’s the reason why the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini failed to find many takers despite having all the bells and whistles one expects from a premium smartphone. Asus, however, isn’t taking no for an answer and continues to pitch its flagship offering in a compact size. The ZenFone 9 was an exciting implementation of the compact flagship phone and in 2023, Asus follows it up with the Asus ZenFone 10.

At first glance, the Asus Zenfone 10 doesn’t look much different from its predecessor. The chic design elements and cutesy colours are still present. Most of the changes have been made under the hood, which makes it a largely different proposition than the ZenFone 9. That said, the ZenFone 10’s availability is quite limited at the moment and Asus is gunning for the top Android flagships with its price tag.

Nonetheless, the Asus ZenFone 10 is an exciting and unique smartphone in a world full of giant slabs and we are eager to talk about it.

What will be the Asus ZenFone 10’s price?

The Asus ZenFone 10 carries a price tag of EUR799 (THB 30,760) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Those wishing to upgrade the storage to 256GB will have to deal with a heftier price tag of EUR 849 (THB 32,690). For an even steeper EUR 929 (THB 35,770), the ZenFone 10 bumps up the RAM to 16GB and the storage capacity to 256GB. The top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is also on the cards but its price tag is yet to be announced.

ZenFone 10’s exciting colours

Asus is offering the ZenFone 10 in five colours. These include Eclipse Red, Aurora Green, Midnight Black, Comet White and Starry Blue.

Asus ZenFone 10: All of its features at a glance

Asus has barely changed the design of the ZenFone 10 as it’s still quite reminiscent of the ZenFone 9. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The design still looks unique with its large camera lenses and tasteful detailing. The fit and finish also look vastly different from any other Android flagship on the market right now. Despite the compact dimensions, the ZenFone 10 gets an IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

The ZenFone 10 also features a 5.9-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel is DCI-P3 colour-calibrated and Asus claims a peak brightness rating of 1100 nits. A layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protects the display from drops and scratches. Lastly, a small cutout holds a 32-megapixel selfie camera (though it lacks autofocus).

Speaking of cameras, the Asus ZenFone 10 gets a revised camera setup on its back. There’s also a new 50-megapixel image sensor that comes with a 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilisation system, promising steadier shots. This is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that loses the autofocus system, thereby ditching the macro camera function. Sadly, there’s no telephoto camera on board for optical zoom.

The performance aspect gets a major boost with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is renowned for its top-notch performance and power efficiency. Power comes from a 4,300mAh battery which is smaller by today’s standards but Asus claims that the power-efficient chip allows for a 13 per cent boost in battery stamina over the outgoing model. The charging system relies on a 30W wired solution but Asus has finally added support for 15W wireless charging.

Not to forget, Asus also bundles the phone with a 30W charger. Take that Apple!

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Asus)