The Studio Buds+ From Beats Are A Transparent Technological Marvel

The latest earbuds from Beats are a pair of sleek-looking noise cancelling earbuds, dubbed Beats Studio Buds +. Retailing for THB 5,855, the reasonably priced earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling, a long battery life, and a clear, balanced sound to boot.

The Beats Studio Buds + were engineered for better sound and better fit. Featuring reengineered acoustic venting for improved audio precision, it also relieves pressure on the ears for better all-day wear. The Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with Transparency Mode makes it easy to switch ANC on and off. The best feature might be its 36-hour long battery life, while the charging case provides 27 additional hours of use. A Fast Fuel Charge feature on Beats Studio Buds + allows 5 mins of charge to result in an hour of use, perfect for those frustrating gym days when you find out your earbuds are dead the moment you begin your workout.

Enhanced Apple and Android capabilities means they work seamlessly with both Apple and Android OS without drama. “Hey Siri” works just by saying “Hey Siri.” A “Find My” function even locates lost earbuds a map based on when they were last connected. New software updates and features are downloaded automatically.

The Beats Studio Buds + are now available at Apple stores in Singapore and online, and come in transparent, black, and white colors. Check out Apple’s website for more details and see more images below.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore