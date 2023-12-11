Beeper Mini vs iMessage: Can Android Users Finally Become A Member Of The Blue Bubble Club?

Days after it entered the Google Play Store as a boon to Android users craving the iMessage experience, Beeper Mini got embroiled in controversy, thanks to Apple. As Beeper Mini solved the blue bubble disparity for non-iOS devices, the Californian tech giant found ways to block the service within three days of its release. So who’s likely to win the Beeper Mini vs iMessage war?

In a world dominated by cross-platform messenger services like WhatsApp and Telegram, it is still amusing to see Apple using iMessage as a perk to differentiate iPhones from Android. Despite being over a decade old, Apple continues to furnish iMessage with unique features inspired by online messaging services. The controversial ‘blue bubble’ debacle has been a key factor in preventing iPhone users from jumping ships for years and the rest of the industry has been determined to break through this barrier.

Google managed to influence the industry norms of making RCS the standard of text-based communications but that’s only a baby step towards modernising cross-platform texting. Despite services like Beeper Mini trying to find ways to remove this barrier, Apple continues to bolster iMessage with continuous updates.

However, the Beeper Mini app could make a comeback and if you want to match the coveted blue bubble texts with your iPhone friends, here’s everything you need to know about this service that effectively brings iMessage to Android.

Beeper Mini for Android: Is it an iMessage clone?

As we all know by now, texts from non-members of Club Apple are demarcated with a green chat bubble, instead of the usual blue one in iMessage. To close this gap, Beeper Mini devised a way to include Android users in this iOS ecosystem, thereby creating a seamless texting experience.

Announced in early December, Beeper Mini is a new attempt to send iMessage-like texts from non-iOS devices. Unlike the Nothing Phone Sunbird service that used third-party Macs as servers to relay texts to iMessage users on iPhones, Beeper Mini registers your phone number with iMessage and tricks Apple servers into believing that you have sent an iMessage text from an iPhone.

In essence, the app simply lets you have conversations with iMessage users without revealing the identity of your Android device. You can consider it as a makeshift iMessage app for Android.

Beeper Mini vs iMessage: Do Android users get all the features of the iOS app?

Compared to the vast array of multimedia features on iMessage, Beeper Mini currently offers only some of the key features necessary to offer the basic iMessage experience.

Since the app registers you with a phone number, your iMessage contacts can now include you in iMessage-only group chats. Your texts will appear as a blue bubble on their iPhones, thereby not breaking the continuity of the chat window and allowing a seamless texting experience.

The app currently supports core iMessage features like typing status, read receipts, full-resolution images/video attachments, emoji reactions, voice messages, editing, un-sending texts, voice stickers and more.

Most importantly, Beeper Mini isn’t compromising your privacy and security to make you a blue bubble texter. The service retains Apple’s end-to-end encryption and there’s no third device involved between your Android phone and the Apple servers. You can also choose to not input your Apple ID, if you have one, thereby securing your data further.

Overall, you get to have a basic iMessage experience on your Android smartphone with this service. However, some iMessage features like message effects, live location sharing and FaceTime integration are missing from Beeper Mini. The developers have also confirmed that iMessage games won’t be coming to the app in the future.

Moreover, Beeper Mini is available with a paid subscription plan only. New users initially get up to seven days of free trial, after which they need to pay a monthly sum of USD 10 (approximately SGD 13.44) to continue using the service. In contrast, iMessage is completely free to use for iPhone users.

The future of Beeper Mini

Within days of Beeper Mini going live, Apple figured out a way to block its access to iMessage with a new update, citing privacy and security as the key reasons. However, the developers behind Beeper Mini are determined to get the app up and running, continuing to provide its services to millions of Android users.

Work continues to fix the issue causing the Beeper Mini outage. We know how hard this has been for those who loved using Beeper Mini, and we’re extremely sorry for the inconvenience. We are feeling good, though, and hope to have good news to share soon. — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 10, 2023



It also remains to be seen how things change once Apple releases RCS support for iPhones. The RCS standard will bring some of the basic iMessage benefits to iPhone users texting Android contacts (and vice versa) such as typing status, sending images and videos, read receipts and more.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy via Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is the Beeper Mini app not working on Android?

Beeper Mini was the result of a thorough attempt to reverse-engineer Apple’s messaging protocol. Hence, Apple must have blocked the techniques to exploit fake credentials, thereby disabling the Beeper Mini app on Android.